Cheers to Eileen Leininger, of Poquoson, Virginia, who read the recent column written by Times West Virginian Editor Eric Cravey. In the column, he gave kudos to the late Betty Jean DeLuca who, in her obituary, challenged Times West Virginian readers to subscribe to the paper and donate the subscription to a nursing home or related facility. Eileen did just that and she doesn’t even live in West Virginia. She purchased a one-year subscription for the Fairview Senior Center in Betty Jean’s honor. Who’s next?
Cheers to both the West Virginia Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia for coming out and publicly opposing Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which will be on the ballot statewide in the November General Election. If passed, the amendment would give the legislature control over $515 million of property tax revenue, or 27 percent of total property tax revenue in the state. It would result in the fulfillment of a long-term goal of state legislators to take control of a significant portion of property tax revenue in order to pursue a property tax cut that largely benefits out-of-state businesses. Property taxes pay for services such as school systems, ambulance services, libraries and more. Members of the two associations have been publicly wary of the proposed amendment but haven’t taken an official position until now.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice, who on Tuesday, came out and officially opposed passage of Amendment 2. “We’re taking away an income stream and betting on good times forever and putting at risk our schools, our EMS, our firemen, our police and whatever it may be,” he said. “We have to step back and think about what we are doing.” Amendment 2 was crafted by Del. Phil Mallow, R-Marion County, and is the result of House Joint Resolution 3, which passed in 2021’s session.
Cheers to all of the organizations in Marion County and throughout the Mountain State that took part in Save a Life Day on Sept. 8. Health departments, quick response teams and other mental health and substance abuse-focused organizations gave passers-by free samples of the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone to keep on-hand in the event they face an overdose situation in their homes. Prevention solutions have an immeasurable value and are the first step, many times, to the individual finally reaching out for help with substance use disorder.
Cheers to the soon-to-be-completed East Dale Elementary expansion remodel project in East Side. While there have been delays and various change orders, educators are greatly anticipating the new portion of their school to open.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont Planning Department for starting the conversation about redeveloping the Beltline Neighborhood. Now, it’s time for residents to connect with city hall and give their ideas and feedback about what they may want to see happen in that part of the city. It’s not often that government comes asking for public input, so don’t miss this opportunity to have a voice in your future and perhaps your grandchildren’s future as well.
Cheers to the Black Heritage Festival coming back in-person after two years of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a time for family reunion type connections and to celebrate culture, history and the future.
Cheers to the Marion County AFL-CIO, United Mine Workers of America and Marion County Democrats, for bringing back the Annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a great way to celebrate America’s creation of the middle class and educate youth about the history of the labor movement.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for taking a huge, proactive step toward bolstering school security with the purchase of facial recognition software that will be deployed countywide in school facilities. Let’s hope the $150,000 cost pans out because nothing is more important than protecting our children from harm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.