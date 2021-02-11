Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for stepping in and creating a new after school program targeting middle grades students. The new Flipside program will take over funding donated by the Marion County Boys and Girls Club, which ceased operations.
Cheers to the West Virginia University office of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for honoring the legacy of West Virginia’s Katherine Johnson, the former NASA mathematician who helped land a man on the moon. The White Sulphur Springs native was the center of a Black History Month virtual seminar held Tuesday.
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for touring the Marion County COVID Call Center and testing site at Middletown Commons last Saturday where he briefed reporters on such topics as the vaccination supply to the progress of the Biden’s administration’s $1.9T COVID relief bill that is being considered through the reconciliation budgeting process.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for last week’s COVID vaccination event where 260 residents received their first doses of the vaccine.
Cheers to Ed Sparks, chief of special operations at the Marion County Rescue Squad, for marking 40 years in the field of emergency services and helping others in their greatest time of need. We celebrate your milestone with you.
Cheers to Summit Financial Networks for expanding with the addition of financial advisor Rachel Rae Dyer.
Cheers to a proposal to create 100 single-member districts for the West Virginia House of Delegates, therefore eliminating the multi-member House districts currently in use.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont Public Works Department, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan program last week for hauling away around 10 tons of waste from a Fairmont home.
Cheers to the Volunteer Incomes Tax Assistance program and its mission of helping low-income wage earners file their federal and state taxes for free while also helping them maximize their rate of return. During this financially-challenging time brought on by the pandemic, programs like these are essential.
