Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.