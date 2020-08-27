Jeers to Fairmont City Council member Barry Bledsoe for not attending Tuesday night’s city council meeting to face residents who are seeking his resignation in the aftermath of calling a Black female West Virginia House Delegate “satanic” on social media. His attack on Del. Danielle Walker came one day after a group of Black pastors from Marion County got a forced apology out of him for calling Sen. Kamala Harris a “hoe” on Facebook a week earlier.
Cheers to Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia), for having the courage to address Fairmont City Council’s Tuesday night meeting in the wake of council member Barry Bledsoe’s attack on her on social media. Kudos for also turning over the incident to State Capitol Police for an investigation.
Cheers to the residents who attended Tuesday night’s meeting to not only speak out against Bledsoe’s behavior but to ask for accountability and/or his resignation. The right to speak out publicly is a basic right as Americans.
Jeers to city staff leadership for not coming out and making a statement in this challenging time for the city. People around West Virginia, as well as natives who live all around the country have their eyes on this city and are shaking their heads in wonderment as to why nothing is being done.
Cheers to members of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance who have sought to get accountability from Bledsoe, even laid hands on him, prayed for him, forgave him and then professed they love him, and then a day later, he wipes all of that away.
Cheers to the residents of Barrackville who are searching for creative ways to host “Christmas in Our Town” this coming holiday season while also continuing to follow health guidelines for social distancing and facial coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s resilience like this we should be latching on to in this rather trying time in our nation’s history.
Cheers to LIFE UMC School of Music and its quest to continue to stand up for the performing arts in Marion County at the same time Fairmont State University appears to be extinguishing that from the community. LIFE just brought on board a renowned teacher in Sophia Lee who has a doctorate of musical arts in piano. Without the arts, communities become less attractive places to live, work and raise a family.
Jeers to what looks like either unprepared teachers or an unprepared school board as the calendar continues to move closer to the first day of school. Teachers who have no daycare contingency plans are now asking if they can bring their children to class with them for the days their child won’t be in class by way of the blended learning model or otherwise. The community and school officials must brainstorm this challenge quickly.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for hosting a work session today at noon to further discuss the teacher childcare issue as everyone finalizes plans for re-entry.
Cheers to Fairmont resident Geraldine “Jerry” Vilar who was honored Wednesday by the The West Virginia Women’s Commission with the Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson Women Making History Award for lifetime achievement. Vilar is one of 10 West Virginians honored Wednesday with a 2020 Legacy of Women Award.
