Jeers to the Fairmont resident who promotes themselves to be a watchdog when, in fact, they are merely getting residents angry and up in arms without the facts. This is what played out at this past week’s Marion County School Board meeting when an angry mob convinced the school board to reject a proposal to transfer teachers and administrators — a proposal that would get the district’s budget back on track. Just because a person has a Facebook account, it does not mean they are a journalist. The facts will always matter.
Jeers to all of the parents who blindly follow this person without getting the facts themselves. No passionate, dedicated educator sets out to ever harm a child. Instead, administrators make policy to uplift and improve the lives of children. Parents need to take the posture that “we are all in this together,” because truly we are.
Cheers at the same time to the parents who attended the Marion County School Board meeting because it proves you care about your children, their education and their future. However, please arm yourself with the facts before going into such an environment and blasting others. Anger gets everybody nowhere.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Marion County Public Library System for teaming up this week to host the school board candidate forum. Due to an error in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office candidate information, we erroneously reported that school board incumbent Tom Dragich is running in the Palatine District. He is not. Dragich is one of four candidates running for the Middletown District seat. George Boyles is running in the Palatine District.
Jeers to whatever led to the leakage of 1,758 gallons — not 4,000 or 40,000 gallons — of hydrochloric acid that spilled on U.S. 250 North near Farmington this week. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the case is still under investigation and no fines have been levied against DAK Trucking, owner of the truck that leaked the toxic chemical.
Cheers to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management and all of the fire and rescue units that responded Wednesday to the hydrochloric acid spill. They handled and re-routed traffic, evacuated residents from nearby homes and took necessary precautions to ensure nobody was harmed during the incident.
Cheers to North Marion High Principal Kristen DeVaul and Assistant Principal Lisa Henline for re-thinking the traditional career fair for students. This past week, several professionals came to the school and gave presentations about their careers and afterward allowed students to ask questions in a informal, non-threatening manner. Students then rotated to other classrooms to hear from other professionals. This type of simple innovation is needed to freshen up public education and give students a new way of how to look at things, think and explore.
Cheers to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office and its unclaimed property program, which last week, awarded $115,841 to Marion County Schools. The bad news is that, due to the
recent spike in fuel costs,
the money is a wash. District officials will use the funds to purchase fuel and to help fund a boiler at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School.
And, last but definitely not least, Cheers to the Disability Action Center and everyone who has helped Julie Sole with casting the vision for what their new facility will look like and how it will enhance the lives of their clientele. Keep up the good work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.