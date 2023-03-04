Jeers to the GOP Supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature for disregarding the facts and plain, simple history. They listened to anti-tax proponent Grover Norquist to inform how they want to cut the state’s income tax, the same architect behind Kansas’ failed tax cuts of a decade ago. According to research from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, “HB 2526, looks very much like the plan they passed earlier this session (SB 424). Both versions overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy, contain a workaround for the tax cuts rejected by voters via Amendment 2, and contain automatic triggering mechanisms that would ultimately eliminate the state’s personal income tax at the cost of needed budget investments.” The voters spoke, but now the Republican-led Legislature is taking away their voice. Of course, these bills are being drafted with zero plans on how to recoup the revenue that will be lost from eliminating the state income tax. That is simply bad governing.
Jeers to state lawmakers again for doubling down on the failed policies that gave America “The War on Drugs.” At the present, under West Virginia Code, simple possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail. In comes Senate Bill 547 that would make simple possession of drugs such as heroin, opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine a felony offense and bump the possible prison sentence to one to five years. Where is the state going to house these inmates? In the same prisons that are understaffed by underpaid corrections officers? SB 547 would also create mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, which is bad policy because every individual’s case is unique. Man-mins, as they are often referred to in such states as Florida, do not allow judges any flexibility in sentencing. The cookie-cutter effect does not work.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont and the West Virginia Division of Highways for working together on Locust Avenue, which is also U.S. 19, to construct sidewalks on the dangerous curve between Fleming Avenue and McLane Drive. While many uninformed residents have complained about the sidewalks, it’s little amenities such as this that make a city appear welcoming and cared for.
Cheers to each of the Marion County high schools’ basketball teams that are heading into state and regional playoffs. It turns out that the East Fairmont High boys and girls are making history this year with both their basketball teams.
Cheers to the board of governors at Pierpont Community and Technical College for naming three finalists for the position of president. In the coming weeks, plans call for the finalists to visit the Pierpont campus and take part in open forums with the public. This is transparency. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the Athletics Department at West Virginia University for enhancing the fan experience for nursing moms who attend events at the Coliseum. This week, the athletic department unveiled a lactation suite at the Coliseum, which has been in the works for about 5-10 years.
Jeers to the person or persons who left five dogs to roam free without food in Barrackville in the past two weeks. One dog, a female who was later named Lilliana, was emaciated, had treatable mange and had obvious scar tissue around her neck where she had been injured by a chain. The good news is Lilliana is gaining about a half pound a day since being taken to Fairmont Veterinary Hospital on Feb. 24. The vet believes she will make a great pet for someone once she is whole again. In the meantime, the Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Animal Shelter is working with Barrackville Police to try and identify who abandoned these dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.