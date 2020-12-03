Jeers to Republican candidate for Sheriff, Joe Carpenter, and Republican candidate for Marion County Commission, Karl “David” Kennedy, for the recount they requested and was initiated by the Marion County Clerk of Court regarding the Nov. 3 General Election and the manner in which both candidates asked County Clerk Julie Kincaid to cease the recount without giving logical or clear reasons as to why. In the meantime, their actions led organizers for the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop to completely change the location from where the toys would be distributed from the Election Center to the Old Armory so families can provide some semblance of Christmas this year to their little ones.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont for partnering up with filmmaker Bob Tinnell for this year’s virtual Feast of the Seven Fishes Celebration, which will feature a broadcast cooking show. On the show, Tinnell, who wrote the film “Feast of the Seven Fishes” that was filmed in and around Marion County, will cook up some of the dishes that are a cornerstone of the festival.
Cheers to the many donors who have made the 2020 Marion County Christmas Toy Shop another success. It’s heartwarming to see people come forward to help children who may not otherwise share in the joy of Christmas. There are even studies that show that when we do good for others, it prolongs our lives and makes us feel good. But, what really happens is that it proves we are part of something larger than ourselves, we’re part of a caring community.
Cheers to the volunteers who turned out on Thanksgiving Day to help prepare and serve meals to guests at the Soup Opera in Downtown Fairmont. Despite the spiking COVID-19 pandemic, these volunteers helped make someone’s day by providing a much-needed hot meal instead of being with their family. Another cheer goes out to the all of the donors who help make the work of Soup Opera possible each day. The nonprofit plays a vital role in helping people who live with food insecurity.
Cheers to the Town of Rivesville and the Region VI Planning and Development Council for partnering together to get a $1.5 million grant to run a new water line from the city of Fairmont water system to Rivesville. The grant ends a seven-year period of stops and starts and infrastructure patching to the town’s existing water line. And while the new line is not an instant fix, it will provide a vital resource that we, as Americans, take for granted each and every day — water.
Cheers to the local churches who pitched in funds and sweat equity to help convert a space at the Union Mission into a new warming shelter for folks who face homelessness. The shelter, which was also funded in part by funds from the Marion County Commission and the Fairmont City Council, was established to provide a warm place to spend the night during the cold winter months that lie ahead. With this week’s snow, it appears the shelter opened at just the right time.
Cheers to Dr. Scott Moore for being named the West Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s “Veterinarian of the Year.”
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High Polar Bears football team for defeating the Bluefield High Beavers in the state semifinal game, which resulted in the team being named state champions after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission canceled all of the state’s championship football games due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.