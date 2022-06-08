Cheers to IAFF Local 318 and its members in the Fairmont Fire Department for awarding three post-secondary scholarships to local youth this year. This is a great example of how to set an example and make one’s community a better place by investing in future leaders. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the Marion County Humane Society for being diligent and moving forward to build a new, modern shelter for abandoned pets to live in until they find forever homes. On Monday and Tuesday, they began demolishing the 1978-era structure to write a new chapter for Marion County. Now, Marion County, it’s our turn to step it up and help this shelter come to life without the humane society being extremely in debt. There are multiple naming rights opportunities at the new facility.
Jeers to whatever circumstances led to the personnel investigation at the district office of Marion County Schools. While it is a personnel matter that has been resolved and, for the most part, is private, we applaud School Superintendent Donna Hage for providing the level of transparency that was presented in the June 6 school board meeting.
Jeers to those who have yet to receive a COVID vaccination. In Tuesday’s COVID report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 16 new COVID deaths were reported. That’s the highest one-day total in over a month. While the numbers of new cases keep fluctuating up and down in Marion County, these 16 lives are proof the virus is still among us and it needs to be taken seriously. Get
a vaccination today.
Cheers to West Virginia’s members of Congress and U.S. Senate for fighting for the Mountain State to be one of the first four states to receive the first round of funding to expand Broadband access in the Mountain State. West Virginia is set to receive $136.3 million in Capital Projects Fund money for Broadband deployment.
Cheers to WV Can’t Wait for fighting for common sense in its petition drives in Fairmont and Charleston where they are aiming to get ballot initiatives in place so voters can decide whether they want to lower the criminal penalties for marijuana possession.
Not only will the initiative help lower the number of people who are locked up, it will also help reduce stigma and prevent people from losing their jobs in the event they are arrested for possessing small amounts of cannabis.
Cheers to Jeanie Howard and Jeff Fedan, organizers of PattyFest, for bringing this year’s festival back to life June 11 at East Fairmont High after two years off due to COVID. Anyone who wants to watch, learn or engage in other capacities are welcomed to take part in this festival that is dedicated to traditional Appalachian music.
Cheers to the Marion County Family Resource Network for launching a COVID disparities initiative and adding two new staffers to carry out the program. Perhaps the new initiative will help reach Marion County residents who do not speak English as their first language and help them understand the importance of getting a COVID vaccination.
Cheers to five women-owned businesses that are located to each other, side-by-side in the Middletown Commons that held ribbon-cuttings on Monday — White’s Fine Jewelry, and Spa Oasis, and the grand openings of A & K Clothing, The Supplement Shack, and Agnes & Alfred Boutique.
