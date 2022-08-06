Cheers to White Hall Mayor John Michael for his diligence in wanting to bring the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial to Marion County. As was reported in the Aug. 5 Times West Virginian, guests who visited the display on Thursday took the opportunity to reflect and possibly heal on the loss of loved ones who fought in that rather unpopular war.
Cheers to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for their swift action regarding swine influenza in Jackson County. The proactive steps already taken could avert yet another new health crisis.
Cheers to all of the law enforcement agencies in Marion County that hosted National Night Out events this week. These events are meant to help create positive bonds between law enforcement and children at any early age. Keep up this kind of good work.
Cheers to Fairmont State University’s Flight Training program and the 8 cadets from around the country who graduated a week ago with their pilot’s license in just eight weeks. as reported by David Kirk, Fairmont State is one of 25 schools in the country to partner with the United States Air Force in its Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps to help fill the need for pilots in the U.S., both civilian and military. This is good stuff.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for calling an extraordinary session of the West Virginia Legislature on the premise of cutting the state income tax by 10% and, in the midst of the chaos, throwing in the curveball that became a bill to criminalize abortion with no exceptions. Like we’ve said on these pages before, people do not choose to live in a state based on whether it has state income taxes or not.
Cheers to the state lawmakers that saw fit to reject both of Justice’s ludicrous proposals. The session, which is paid for by West Virginia taxpayers, ended with zero results because zero planning went into to either legislative proposal.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage and central office administration who held a principal’s academy this week. Not only is this a way to get everyone excited about preparing for the coming school year, it’s a way to discuss priorities and challenges public education will likely face in the coming school year.
Cheers to former Fairmont resident, Greg Sabak, of Morgantown, who recently participated in the Transplant Games of America. Sabak, a retired pharmacist, had a heart transplant in 2016 after years of progressive heart disease. Sabak said he has found the games to be “a celebration of life.” It’s stories like his that stress the importance of becoming an organ donor.
