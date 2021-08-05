Cheers to all of the community leaders who have stepped forward in both Marion and Monongalia counties to provide financial help to the Disability Action Center since it was devastated by flooding in mid-June. It sounds like the nonprofit that serves youth and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities is going to be able to soar to new levels with their new facility. We’re looking forward to the open house and ribbon cutting in the fall.
Cheers to West Virginia State Senators Bob Beach, D-13, of Monongalia County, and Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, for each donating $100,000 in discretionary funds to help the Disability Action Center buy its new building, which will be located just off the Gateway Connector.
Cheers to the leaders and volunteers in Mannington and surrounding areas who are coming together this week to make the Mannington District Fair a reality a year after canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID is still among us, we all have to remember to remain safe and use a face mask if you are not vaccinated.
Cheers to the leadership shown by Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, for planting a stake in the ground and saying students should use face coverings this fall as they return to school, again, because COVID is still here among us.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage and board members for having the initial discussion on face coverings for fall term 2021-22 and speaking the truth to power regarding face coverings. The bottom line is everyone needs to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
This is not a Cheer nor a Jeer, but a necessary statement. Our thoughts and prayers go out to City Council Member Blair Montgomery and his family as he makes the tough decision to resign from council for health concerns.
Cheers to North Marion High School and West Virginia University alumna Keri Bland for being selected in her first year of eligibility to be inducted into the 2021 Class of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. Bland was caught in a quandary of sorts when she learned the WVU induction ceremony falls on the same day as the state high school track and cross country championships, which she would like to attend in her role as track and cross country coach at North Marion High.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for hosting a successful Summer Reading Program for school-age children. “Tails and Tales” introduced kids to a fun world of books using multimedia lessons and hands-on lessons, such as last weekend’s petting zoo at the library in downtown Fairmont. Programs such as these help kids stay on top of their reading skills and prevent them from losing learning gains they made in the previous school year.
Cheers to the West Virginia Tax Department for allowing a tax-free shopping weekend to allow families to head out to retail outlets and stock up on school supplies. This is one way government officials can give consumers’ pocketbooks a break, especially large families that have to purchase clothes and supplies for multiple children and may come from low-income households.
Cheers to Impact West Virginia and Dayspring Camp and Conference Center in Shinnston for connecting the youth group from Grace Church in Harrisburg, North Carolina with Friendship Fairmont. Last week, 10 youth from Grace Church and three adult chaperones rolled up their sleeves and painted the new location for Friendship Fairmont at 10 Locust Ave. The youth also worked with Pastor David Eades, of Fairmont, who is planting a new church named Dayspring Community Church.
