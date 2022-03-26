Jeers to David Hinkle, president of the board of governors at Pierpont Community & Technical College, for putting what at least one legal expert said were illegal items on the board’s meeting agenda to discuss in executive session that did not meet state code for an executive session. When all was said and done in Tuesday’s meeting, the items previously designated for a private, close-door session, were discussed in public after David Kirk’s article on Monday explained how those “once-private matters” did not meet muster for the state’s open meetings law. Democracy dies in darkness.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission and veterans advocate David Tucker for some movement on the unfinished Korean War Veterans Memorial in East Side. Two plaques were unveiled this week honoring World War II veteran Asa Davison and Korean War veteran Columbus Carpenter. These plaques are a move in the right direction for those who served. More plaques are expected to be installed in the coming months.
Cheers to the West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs for relocating to better quarters its Clarksburg Veterans Service Office. Now veterans from seven counties, including Marion, have plenty of parking, a reliable elevator and a staff at the ready to help them access their service-related benefits. The relocated office is in the state building at 153 West Main St.
Cheers to East Fairmont High graduate Cole Laya for winning his second national NCAA Division II wrestling championship in his weight class. What’s amazing, is Laya told reporter Nick Henthorn that his achievement was something he never imagined could happen. Walk a mile, see a mile.
Cheers to the North Marion High Robotics team for winning one of eight slots to represent West Virginia next month in the VEX World Robotics Championship. What an amazing accomplishment. If you have not read David Kirk’s story, please go back and read it because he did a great job explaining what students have to learn — sometimes on the fly —in order to compete and win in robotics.
Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High Boys Basketball team for showing tenacity, resilience and skill in defeating Shady Spring for the AAA State Championship in Charleston on March 19. Again, if you have not read Nick Henthorn’s story, please do because he captured the spirit of the will to win.
Cheers to Francene Kirk, professor at Fairmont State University, for working with the Masquers to stage the play “Us and Them,” which focuses on two groups of people who decide to live on the same plot of land and build a wall to try to establish peace. The play’s evergreen theme of division resonates today in a divided America. After being staged at the university, the cast performed at various Marion County schools this past week.
Cheers to the taxpayers of Marion County who are helping fund the voter-approved levy for Marion County Schools. We learned this past week that “Scott Reider, the district’s treasurer, presented an update to the board and was happy to report an increase in this year’s revenue totaling around $200,000 between the excess levy and the regular levy,” as David kirk reported. Not every county is this fortunate, however. So, again, kudos all around.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network, which held its annual Women’s Expo last week. The Network and the Expo provide women business owners a platform to provide each other support and grow while learning strategies to help their businesses thrive in a global economy.
