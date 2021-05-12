Cheers to Milania Suplita, the Monongah Elementary School second grade student who won the Kindergarten through grade three division in the 2021 Doodle for Google competition with her artwork entitled “Adoption: Finding a New Family.” Help Milania win a $30,000 college scholarship by voting on her artwork daily between now and May 14 online at Doodle4Google.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for re-crafting its ordinance dealing with derelict abandoned structures to make it easier to get rid of these buildings that not only cause an eyesore but can be rather unsafe. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the International Mother’s Day Shrine in Grafton for opening St. Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church this year to celebrate Mother’s Day while also hosting a virtual component of the celebration. North Central West Virginia should be extraordinarily proud that it’s the birthplace of honoring moms everywhere.
Cheers and good luck to all of the grillers, smokers and cookers who are converging on Mannington this weekend for the Second Annual Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl, a sanctioned event in the barbecue world. This event is another feather in Marion County’s cap. Everyone should head to the Mannington District Fair Grounds this weekend and check it out.
Double cheers to Jayenne Elementary School night custodian Sonya Davis for crocheting a rose for every child in the school to take home to give mom on Mother’s Day. She even thought about making them different colors in case there were siblings in different grades at the school. One person can warm many hearts.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for hosting last week’s legislative wrap-up event. Lawmakers were able to provide community members solid information about laws that had an impact on Marion County during this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature. Guests got an added bonus from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who discussed the American Rescue Plan.
Cheers to Main Street Rivesville for rounding up volunteers for its Second Annual Cleanup Day. There’s nothing that shows community pride more than rolling up your sleeves and making your city sparkle. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the organizers of the Marion County National Day of Prayer and making it a successful event again locally.
Cheers to Fairmont State University Police for hosting an active shooter drill. While it’s unfortunate reality to host these events, it’s best to be prepared in the event such an atrocity happen locally.
Cheers to former West Virginia First Lady Gayle Manchin who was sworn in last week as the 13th federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Manchin will work with ARC’s 13 member governors, their state alternates and program managers, and local development districts to develop initiatives that strengthen economic growth throughout the 420 counties that comprise Appalachia.
Cheers to the swift action by the county in the aftermath of a COVID outbreak in county government. Despite the reality that the virus is becoming less of a threat, this proves we are not ready to let our guard down 100% yet.
Cheers to the Marion County Technical Center students who continue to show us all of the skills they learn at the school. The tiny house students built is but one example of what the school offers its students.
