Cheers to the Marion County high school Class of 2020 who will finally get to walk across a stage Friday and Saturday to celebrate the end of their high school careers. Weather permitting, stay safely distanced, practice safety and best wishes for a fruitful future.
Cheers to the Morgantown-based Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. for establishing the Emergency Impact Fund to aid nonprofit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation recently received two separate $20,000 donations from Truist Financial Corp. and the Piantino Family Foundation will help bolster YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.
Jeers to the Board of Governors at Fairmont State University for not listening to the community and giving a final vote to end its music and theatre degree programs. Now the question is what happens to the donated funds earmarked for those specific degree programs that many community philanthropists have given over the years?
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for launching the new Quick Response Team for overdose patients as a means to lead those living in addiction to wholeness. This comprehensive approach has worked as nearby as Monongalia County after seeing tremendous success in Huntington.
Cheers to Frank Jarman and the board of directors for the forthcoming children’s museum for achieving Internal Revenue Service 501(c)(3) status so it can now accept donations that are tax-deductible and move on to applying for grants to make this exciting venture come to life for local children. This could be a huge boon to downtown Fairmont.
Cheers to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for attempting to get a headstart on this year’s event to ensure kids have a Christmas. The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has caused so much uncertainty that officials are scurrying to see how local traditions will play out in this world of Safer-At-Home and physical distancing. The future of the virus is uncertain until a vaccine is developed.
Cheers to Dakota Niebergau, student at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, who was named one of two runners-up statewide in the 4th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. This year’s contest also had 3,521 student participants who entered 3,366 drawings from 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Cheers to the Ecumenical Mission Team and the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches for reaching out to the community to find volunteers to help with a local mission project July 6-10. Work like this is not only helping your neighbor, it’s true community in action, something we all need more of these days.
Cheers to the Town Council of Rivesville for voting fellow council member Barb Beatty in as its new mayor. Perhaps now she will usher in a much-needed era of transparency that taxpayers deserve. Those in elected office need to remember it’s not their money, it’s the taxpayers’ money to which they are entrusted, and with that, come many responsibilities.
Cheers to the Women’s Club of Mannington for launching a new successful project — The Farmer’s Market. Again, this is community in action, but it’s also a way for those who may need a little extra cash in these trying times to sell their wares and build a new customer base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.