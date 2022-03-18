Jeers to the members of the West Virginia Legislature who thought it was a good idea to even draft — much less pass — a bill that would prevent teachers from teaching kids about our country’s history of racial inequality. The so-called Anti-Racism Act of 2022 was simply a terrible piece of legislation.
Cheers to whatever reason that led to the horrible Anti-Racism Act of 2022 from getting passed in the final hours of the 2022 West Virginia Legislation.
Cheers to the death of the proposal to re-merge Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University a year after the schools signed legal documents to fully spilt after years of having shared some of their same services and facilities. The West Virginia Senate refused to take up the House’s version of the Senate bill after the House amended it.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for hosting its spring job fair for students. Job fairs are a great way to connect the public with potential employees in a formal, yet more relaxed manner than what can be tense, and intimidating job interviews.
Cheers to the local institution known as McAteer’s Restaurant, which held its annual traditional Irish meal on St. Patrick’s Day. Events like this are great ways to build relationships and share in a wee bit of history as well.
Cheers to SkyWest changing its plan to leave the North Central West Virginia Airport and deciding to continue serving the region. The departure was halted after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., intervened with help from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Cheers to the Fairmont Elks Lodge for awarding grants to the local Salvation Army and Homestead Farm Center this past week. Salvation Army will put the money to use helping provide meals for the homeless, while Homestead Farm Center will use its grants to provide programs for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Cheers to the Marion County legal community for taking time this week to celebrate the life of one of their own. Attorneys shared fond memories of having worked with the late attorney J. Scott Tharp, of Barrackville, who was beloved by many.
Cheers to the North Marion High School Principal Kristin DeVaul and members of the school’s Local School Improvement Council for hosting a town hall event to gauge community input about ways the school can be improved. Studies show that when parents and communities are involved in their child’s education, children thrive and succeed. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Pierpont Community & Technical College for hosting a one-day symposium about civility in the workplace. As the Times West Virginian reported, the event sounded like guests received a good lesson about how to listen to the views of other people using empathy, which never goes out of style.
Email us your suggested Cheers and Jeers to ecravey@timeswv.com. Please include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.