Jeers to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for his insensitive statement about everyone being welcomed in The Mountain State but President Barack Obama. The more you try to back pedal, the more it reminds us all that you cannot unring a bell.
Cheers to West Virginia House of Delegates members Michael Angelucci, Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth for writing the Fairmont State University Board of Governors outlining why they should reconsider ceasing the degree programs in music and theatre education. As Angelucci said, the arts are “important for cognitive skills and for all around quality education for students.”
Cheers to Max Cadorette, a sales representative with United Security Agency, who recently helped facilitate a $10,000 donation to the Marion County Family Resource Network, so it can continue its work keeping families together. It’s not only amazing when such a surprise like this takes place, it’s a great example of community-building.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department and its new mobile clinic that will soon hit the streets to provide first-come, first-served COVID-19 testing free of charge to local residents. After the coronavirus has passed, the mobile unit will be used as a mobile clinic, fulfilling a long-term goal of the local health department.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for completing the parking lot at the “For The Kids!” soccer complex on the Husky Highway. Taxpayers are always glad to learn about programs involving good fiscal stewardship.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for finding new management for Palatine Park that will also serve as a training ground for students in West Virginia University’s Music Industry Program.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High grads Dante Stills and his brother Darius Stills for earning national attention for their defensive prowess on the football field. College Football Rankings listed the two men as the No. 1 and No. 2 in top returning defensive tackles in the Big 12 conference.
Cheers to the peaceful protests held in Fairmont in the aftermath of the George Floyd police brutality case that has further brought attention to the racial divide in our country. We call for understanding in this trying time.
Cheers to the more than 11,000 voters in Marion County who have requested absentee ballots for the June 9 primary. We must remember that although West Virginia is in the midst of a phased-in reopening, the coronavirus is still among us and all of the guidelines we used before governing distancing and cleanliness should continue to be maintained until a vaccine is found that works.
Cheers to the group Falcons Fighting for the Arts in the wake of the Fairmont State University Board of Directors voting to end the music and theatre degree programs at the school. Fairmont needs a place that grows, promotes and welcomes cultural activities in the same manner it welcomes athletic activities. The bottom line is the arts enrich lives for generations.
Cheers to Avary King and MacKenzie Stanley who were both named recipients of separate $1,000 college scholarships presented by The Rivesville School Foundation. Both Fairmont Senior High graduates, King will major in business marketing at Fairmont State, while Stanley will major in exercise science at Marshall University.
