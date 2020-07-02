Cheers to WVU Medicine for bringing the new Fairmont Medical Center to life Tuesday at the old location of Fairmont Regional Medical Center a la Fairmont General Hospital on Locust Avenue after months of planning and meetings and Certificates of Need and hiring staffers to provide health care to residents of Fairmont and Marion County.
Cheers to the nonprofit Connecting Link for being awarded a grant they will use to help residents who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their rent during these chaotic times.
Cheers to Falcons For The Arts and their continued fight to get Fairmont State University to reconsider ending its music and theatre education programs. As one person in the story we ran this week stated, no one would believe the same thing would happen to any of the university’s sports programs. Perhaps FSU needs to decide whether it’s going to be a trade school or a university.
Cheers to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County and the organizers of its annual Run to Read 5K and 10K road races. Your commitment to take this year’s event to a virtual model based on runners reporting their individual times is an awesome show of support for such a worthy cause.
Cheers to the Fairmont Fire Department and the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of West Virginia for working together to lay the cornerstone to the new East Side fire station. When complete, the fire station will provide modern quarters for the city’s firefighters who put themselves in danger on each call they answer.
Cheers to the Class of 2020 at East Fairmont High who had to endure at least a one-hour rain delay Saturday night prior to their social-distanced commencement exercises, and to Fairmont Senior and North Marion High who beat the storms Friday night before they had graduation exercises.
Cheers to Country Club Bakery and its owner, Chris Pallotta, for his establishment being recognized with a Legends & Lore marker, a joint effort between the West Virginia Humanities Council and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a nonprofit that supports celebrating community history. The bakery has a stake in the ground now as the birthplace of the ubiquitous pepperoni roll.
Cheers to Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Jennifer Pagliaro who came up with the idea of the Chatterbox, a zip up pop-up tent the center is using to allow family members to safely come in and visit their parents and grandparents who reside in the center.
Cheers to the Pastoral Alliance for sitting down with city leaders in government and law enforcement to discuss systemic racism. Pastor Leo Riley, of Agape Life Ministries, said Fairmont is not experiencing the same kind of problems as Minneapolis or Louisville, “but we want to be forerunners in case something does happen, we have an outlet.”
Cheers to the Town of White Hall for its upcoming Community Walking Challenge that will be held from July 6 through Aug. 31. The program sounds like a great way to have some friendly competition, maybe make new friends while out walking and maybe even lose a bit of weight in the midst of all the community fun! The entry fee is $10 and prizes will be awarded for Most Steps and % of Most Weight Lost. Honor system applies.
