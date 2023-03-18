Jeers to the dysfunction that came out of the 2023 West Virginia Legislature. For example, the state employee raise is not really a raise because it is squelched by a hike in the cost of state employee health insurance, or PEIA. However, the most glaring example is the state income tax cut because it is being funded with federal dollars that cannot be relied upon in future budget cycles. Making the matter worse is an uneducated populace that can’t see beyond the lunacy of the income tax cut because all they are thinking is ‘Hey, I’m going to get more money in my paycheck now.’ Consequences are important and it is highly likely that the can has merely been kicked down the road because those surplus dollars funding the tax cuts will run out. Look for lawmakers to have to address these tax cuts in a session in two years, minimum.
Cheers to the Marion County Historical Society for hosting the Marion County History Expo on Saturday, March 25 in the Marion County Courthouse after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a great opportunity to learn about the rich history of Marion County, listen to some music and possibly make a new friend at the event.
Cheers to the North Marion High girls basketball team for grinding it out and bringing home the Class AAA state championship. Cheers to coach Mike Parrish for his leadership and mentoring for this group of Huskies. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for seeking to shed some overhead and bring finances in line. The old Fifth Ward School would make a great location for affordable housing, while also putting some cash back into the school coffers when the building is sold.
Jeers to the uniformed who are already swirling half-truths about the school district’s plans to cut 15% for the budget. Now, it’s up to the Marion County Board of Education to stand its ground and do the right thing and implement the measures that School Superintendent Donna Heston has presented to bring the district’s budget in line. The goal is to cut $3 million is achievable.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for its recent positive performance review for School Superintendent Donna Heston who is doing a great job of leading the district to new heights. There are so many exciting new ventures coming out of schools that it is hard to keep up.
Cheers to the board of governors and staff at Pierpont Community and Technical College for hosting open forums this past week for its three finalists for the role of president. Let’s hope those who attended feel good about the finalists and are bracing for positive change. This is long overdue.
Cheers to Marion County Technical Center FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher John Postlethwait for the incredible work he does mentoring youth and teaching kids where their food comes from. He is truly an unsung hero of Marion County Schools.
Jeers to the majority of the West Virginia Legislature who prevented a ban on child marriage from becoming a reality in West Virginia. Let’s move into the 21st century and put away an old stereotype forever. Make the legal age to get married 18 with zero exceptions.
