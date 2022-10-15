Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for continuing to travel the Mountain State urging voters to reject Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The power grab by the West Virginia Legislature would take control of our city and county property taxes and turn them over to the state for them to decide how to spend them, while at the same time, taking money away from local schools and county and city services, such as police and fire protection. The legislature, consequently, has no plan as to how to replace these funds.
Cheers to MHI RJ and its operations at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. On Thursday, company officials and other dignitaries came to Bridgeport to celebrate the completion of phase one of a massive $19.1 million hangar project. By the end of the project, 100,000 square feet of operating space will be added to the airport’s campus bringing with the expansion more high-wage jobs for West Virginians.
Cheers to a life well-lived as family and friends mourn the passing of 95-year-old Carolyn Blakemore who has taken part in cooking competitions all across the U.S. Famous for her award-winning pies, Blakemore could also cook a great pot of chili as her Hillbilly Chili won blue ribbons far and wide. Blakemore has also been featured on the Food Network, the Today Show and public broadcasting for her award-winning recipes and foods.
Cheers to North Marion High for being one of 12 West Virginia schools invited to take part in the GameChanger program to tackle drug and alcohol awareness among teens.
Jeers to Fairmont City Council for its bungling of a plan to purchase the former BB&T bank branch building to serve as the Fairmont Police Department’s new headquarters. Months ago, both the fire chief and the police chief spoke at a city council meeting and expressed how unsafe the public safety building at 500 Quincy St. actually is. Maybe more transparency is needed on the issue?
Cheers to Marion County Schools, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairmont Police Department for teaming up last week to conduct active shooter training. Being proactive is certainly better than reactive.
Mega-Cheers to the Disability Action Center and the Fairmont State Men’s Basketball team for recently hosting the “Empower Hour” in which basketball players worked with DAC’s students and taught them the basic fundamentals of basketball. This kind of stuff is priceless for each person involved.
Cheers to the swim team at Fairmont State University for recently completing the Swim Challenge with the Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society–WV. The goal of the program isn’t necessarily to teach kids with autism how to swim so much as it is to give kids a buddy and help them feel connected.
