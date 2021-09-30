Cheers to LIFE United Methodist Church and the West Virginia United Methodist Foundation for donating $10,000 to the Disability Action Center to help with its relocation to its new headquarters off the Gateway Connector.
Cheers to Pastor Larry Buckland for opening his heart and sharing his personal connection to the Disability Action Center. This is the kind of stuff that makes a community, truly a community.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for postponing the fundraiser Dancing With The Stars out of an abundance of caution over COVID-19 amid the current spike in cases. Decisions such as these are not made lightly and take a lot of courage.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent and the Marion County School Board for having an open conversation about how the pandemic is tiring our teachers who are going above and beyond the call of duty to take care of their students this semester. Teachers are beyond tired and there appears to be a shortage of qualified teachers who want to serve as substitute teachers.
Cheers to the Friends of the Library and all that they do each year for the Marion County Public Library System. Any Marion County resident can join the Friends groups. The Friends held their annual meeting last weekend where they received an update about all of the life-enriching programs MCPLS offers. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Reset Inc. and Sherry Kinder for having the vision to establish the Take 2 Educational Development Center, which opened this month to offer homework help and career exploration to area youth. Located on Locust Avenue, Take 2 is “... here to help teenagers further their education, or help them figure out what careers they want after they graduate from high school,” Program Coordinator Sherry Radcliffe said. What a great opportunity to help kids change their lives.
Cheers to the local karate students who recently traveled to Chicago to take part in a national competition. Students at Mushin Do dojo in Fairmont pledge to never use their skills for violence and learn self-control and discipline.
Cheers to groups such as PFLAG for providing support to members of the LGBTQ+ community to offer them a safe place to discuss issues they may not be able to discuss with anyone else in the community, their church or their family. The group recently elected new officers for the new program year.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way for having success so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic in raising funds during its annual campaign. United Way officials said it looks like the nonprofit is on track to reach its goal of $620,000 to help fund programs at partner nonprofit agencies in Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.
Cheers to organizers and volunteers with the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for coming together again this year as COVID-19 continues to force the way everyone does business. The group works to raise enough money each year to ensure no Marion County child goes without a Christmas present.
Jeers to those residents who continue to disbelieve COVID-19 is a real thing. In the Sept. 28 report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, three Marion County residents were among the 10 new COVID deaths reported. DHHR reported the deaths of three Marion County women, ages 43, 72 and 97 are among the county’s 71 total COVID deaths and are a part of the 3,578 COVID deaths statewide. On Wednesday, DHHR reported the death of a 54-year-old woman from Marion County among the 64 deaths reported. Get a vaccination and wear a mask.
