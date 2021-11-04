Jeers to all of the Marion County students who have taken part in any bullying incident at any school.
Jeers also to the other students who use their smartphone to videotape these atrocities instead of stepping in and trying to stop these abuses.
Jeers to the parents of these children who perceivably have no concern that their children are committing violent and demeaning acts to other children.
Jeers to the principals, if applicable, for not being tough enough on the offending students.
Jeers to the circumstances that have led to all of this pent-up outrage. Now, let’s work together to try and address the root causes of this behavior and try and remember we all have to live together in community and that we are all at probably the most fragile point in U.S. history with a teetering economy and a drawn-out pandemic that has stirred so much anxiety across the world.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage from looking at the bullying allegations from what’s known as the ‘whole-child’ approach. As staff writer David Kirk wrote in the Nov. 3 edition of the Times West Virginian, “We don’t write any student off and say once they’re a bully they’re always a bully. We want to look at each situation and help them in the best way we can,” Hage said. We believe everyone deserves a second chance and everyone should be given the opportunity to turn their life around. Labels last forever; just ask anyone who has studied the school-to-prison pipeline.
Cheers to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop and its cadre of volunteers and donors who are stepping up to make this year’s event a success for children who otherwise may not have a Christmas without the program. From what we’ve reported, it appears the Toy Shop is on track to reach its financial goal and have another successful year in spite of the uncertainty of the pandemic. Keep up the good work, for the kids.
Cheers to all local law enforcement who have stepped up once again to raise money and awareness for the Child Advocacy Center by taking part in the annual ‘No Shave for the Brave’ contest. Law officers get to have a break from agency policy for the month of November as they are allowed to have facial hair in an attempt to raise funds for the kids who end up in the legal system often times through no fault of their own or otherwise. This program is extraordinarily important to our children, our future.
Cheers to Fairmont native Mike Joseph whom WVU football coach Neal Brown said consistently ranks as “the most selfless person” involved with West Virginia football for his work pushing athletes to not only get physically stronger but encouraging them to be better people as well. Brown said when Mountaineer alumni come to Morgantown, they ask if Mike is going to be around because they want to see him, spend time with him and thank him for helping shape their lives. Now, that’s a legacy.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System, Main Street Fairmont and the Tygart Valley United Way for making last weekend’s Halloween Bash such a roaring success. This is what a community looks and feels like. Keep it up!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.