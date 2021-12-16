Cheers for live choral music. Vocal Tapestry is back together and will present a Christmas concert Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. streaming live on its Facebook page. This is what Fairmont needs right now as we face more pandemic uncertainty. As one local musician said once, “Listening to live music makes us better people.” www.facebook.com/vocaltapestrywv
Cheers to George Abel and his team at W.S. Thomas Transfer LLC for taking the lead on disaster relief efforts for Kentucky residents who were devastated last Friday by tornadoes. Abel is teaming up with Barb Cutlip to collect clothing, non-perishable foods and other necessities for those residents who were hard hit.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for adding more muscle to its derelict home demolition program. On Dec. 14, Council voted to purchase 14 properties — some were homes and some were tracts of land — from a recent state tax sale as a means of further cleaning up the city. Keep it up!
Cheers to Mon Health System for officially dedicating its new 10-bed Marion Neighborhood Hospital at Middletown Commons in White Hall. Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg said the hospital fills a void for Marion County residents and provides care close to home. He told some 200 guests at the Dec. 10 ribbon cutting event that “we won’t let you down.”
Cheers to the resiliency and stick-to-it mindset of the different organizations that did not cancel events on Dec. 11 in downtown Fairmont amid the storms and on-again, off-again rain and wind. Wait till next year for those who had to cancel.
Jeers to the weather, if possible, for causing a hurried end to the Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration downtown. We look forward to an even better celebration in 2022.
Cheers to the Fairmont Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus for carrying out a holiday drive for veterans who reside in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Marion County residents have until the end of this month to donate personal care items for veterans. Anyone wishing to donate should contact Louis Viani at 304-366-7336.
Cheers to WVU center Zach Frazier, of Fairmont, for being named the second team center on the Walter Camp All-American team. Kudos for this achievement. Your future looks brighter every day.
Cheers to Kip Price and Marie Reynolds for putting up the Veterans’ Christmas Trees in the rotunda of the Marion County Courthouse. The trees are decorated with ornaments that contain photos of men and women who served in the U.S. military. A video plays near the trees during courthouse hours so guests can view the veterans’ pictures as well as look for their picture on their respective Christmas ornament. This is a must-see, Marion County.
Again, can we give the weather a Jeer? As David Kirk reported last week, “Every now and then the timing of a snow day is awkward.” It’s unfortunate that some Marion County students had already bundled up and gotten on their school buses before it became clear last Wednesday that the weather gods actually wanted to make it snow. And, because crystal balls are not actually real, officials at the school district office, had a tough call to make regarding whether to make it a snow day or not. Let’s all work together!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.