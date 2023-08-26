Jeers to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for taking part in cronyism again. On Wednesday, Justice appointed the wife of his chief of staff to a vacant judge’s position. As The Associated Press reported, Stephanie Abraham was picked Wednesday to fill a Kanawha County circuit judge opening. Abraham is the wife of Brian Abraham, Justice’s chief of staff.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice and the members of the West Virginia Legislature who voted to fund a $45 million cybersecurity program at Marshall University at the same time its flagship, land grant university, West Virginia University, is $45 million in the hole. This act merely solidifies the old fight between north and south West Virginia. This looks and smells pretty bad. Not to mention the fact that Fairmont State University also has an established cybersecurity program.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for starting the school year as the No. 10 district in the state based on test scores and to each and every educator who this Monday set expectations for their students to have a successful year of learning gains and personal growth. Let’s keep moving onward and upward.
Cheers to Morgantown entrepreneur Diana Lewis-Jackson, founder of Action Facilities Management for winning a U.S. Small Business Administration Legacy Award this past Monday at a luncheon here in Fairmont. Her story speaks for itself.
Cheers to Fairmont State University President Mike Davis for reaching out and connecting with the community of Fairmont and understanding the university and the city should be closer entwined through his “Open Mike” chat sessions at eateries. As Fairmont State alum Amie Fazalare, who serves as director of legacy engagement and academic success coordinator at Fairmont State, said, “We’re excited for the future, and that somebody’s listening.” It’s rather obvious now what kind of change the board of governors wanted to have on campus.
Cheers to the Fairmont Human Rights Commission members who stopped short of saying it clearly, but it appears some HRC members believe the commission is suffering from what nonprofit leaders often call “mission fuzz.” We applaud those members who raised that question because it has appeared that way since the panel was put in place in 2019. So, now, they have postponed publishing a community survey about police and community relations and perceptions until November. Perhaps Fairmont City Council needs to consider a measure to give the HRC a budget and help them strategize and codify their mission, which was not clearly done after voters approved the commission to be reinstated in 2018.
Jeers to the Fairmont City Council’s City Manager Search Community which appears to be functioning in a rather opaque space. There was tremendous excitement in the city in March 2019 when Interim City Manager Bruce McDaniel was at the helm and there were four finalists announced. One day, after one finalist dropped out, the three finalists toured the city departments and met with department heads and employees after having had interviews with the 2019 search committee. Their day was capped off by a public town hall-like forum where the public — which is whom you serve — was given a chance to hear from each finalist on why they would be the best person for the position and even ask questions and meet them. There are zero plans to do that this year, which is rather disappointing. The public doesn’t even know how many people applied for the position, but they did in 2019 — there were 16 applicants. I mean come on, it’s way too easy to cloak things under “personnel” so Council can go into executive session, but this process is simply not being done right. Every resident should call their city council member on Monday and demand transparency.
