Cheers to the Dunbar School Foundation’s Stop the Outbreak of the Pandemic Program which is hosting the “Return to the Dish” Fall Soul Festival Saturday at Windmill Park. The STOP program is targeting underserved communities in North Central West Virginia with the goal of providing education about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for voting once again this year to provide teachers and staff with an $800 stipend. The extra cash comes at a time when numerous teachers and administrators have had to stop and upend their daily schedules to cover classes for teachers who are out due to COVID amid a substitute teacher shortage.
Cheers to the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center for bringing balladeer Ginny Hawker to Fairmont this past weekend. Hawker gave a presentation about Appalachian music and performed for guests at the center on the campus of Fairmont State University.
Jeers to the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature for attempting to railroad a COVID vaccine exemptions bill through both chambers that even fellow Republicans have called “trash.” The bill is being opposed by the state’s largest employer — WVU Medicine — and the W.Va. Chamber of Commerce.
Cheers to Marshall County Republican State Sen. Mike Maroney, a radiologist, who called the COVID vaccine exemptions bill “the biggest piece of trash I’ve ever seen.” Maroney represents a small portion of Marion County in the state senate.
Jeers to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair for comparing employer COVID vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany. We agree with West Virginia Del. Mike Pushkin, a Democrat who is Jewish, when he said Blair’s remarks were “not just irresponsible and offensive, they’re downright stupid,” in a post on Twitter. “He just trivialized the murder of millions while minimizing the deaths of hundreds of thousands” during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Cheers to the various groups who held a rally in Fairmont last Saturday to bring attention to voting rights and the Freedom to Vote Act. There’s a fight underway to preserve democracy while multiple states pass restrictive elections bills that perpetuate the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential election. The end result is further fear, distrust and disdain for government.
Cheers to the volunteers who have begun setting up the lights in Morris Park for the annual Celebration of Lights, which serves as a huge fundraiser for the Tygart Valley United Way’s annual campaign. Beginning Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., for $10 a carload, spectators can enjoy the 590 lighting displays that line the 1.3-mile winding park road. In 2020, amid the pandemic, almost 9,000 cars and an estimated 32,000 people drove through the display.
Cheers to Hope Inc. for helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer and Lewis counties. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, take a moment to reach out to those in your life who may be at risk and let them know they do not have to suffer.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for honoring the legacy of one of Marion County’s most beloved public servants. Last week, commissioners unveiled a large photograph of former county clerk Janice Cosco that will be hung in the main corridor of the J. Harper Meredith Building in downtown Fairmont. From 1981 until September 2020, residents trusted Cosco to oversee county elections, as well as maintain records of births, deaths, deed transfers and myriad other legal documents.
