Cheers to the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery for their hard work revitalizing the cemetery and honoring all of the veterans — some dating back to the American Revolutionary War — Rosie the Riveter(s), first responders and others this past week with the dedication of its new Memorial Plaza. Keep up the hard work and let’s all pitch in and help them.
Cheers to George Batten and best wishes for a joyful retirement from the Union Mission. Cheers to your successor Jeff Benedict who took over June 1. As John Wesley would say, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for keeping kids on reading level through its Summer Reading Program. Summer can and should be fun for kids, but kids should stay engaged and always learning when they’re away from the classroom.
Cheers to the Marion County Historical Society and Museum for honoring Julia Pierpont and the passion she had that created Decoration Day, which eventually became Memorial Day. If we don’t know where we’ve been, we won’t know where we’re going.
Cheers to Gary Rafaloski and Aerial Port Gymnastics for the many lives he has helped remain healthy and active and gain confidence through sports. It’s a heavy lift for a small business to succeed given the statistics. Congratulations on beating the statistics for 45 years.
This is not a cheer nor a jeer, but an update to a previous editorial. A Freedom of Information Act request to Marion County Schools revealed that Blackshere Elementary School has written checks to three men who are scheduled to perform in the Bob DeVaul Memorial Basketball Camp in July at East Fairmont High. Tyrone “Mugsy” Bogues has been paid $6,500, former No. 1 NBA draft pick Larry Johnson has been paid $6,000, and Philip Champion, also known as “Hot Sauce,” is being paid $8,000, for a total of $20,000, $15,000 of which was paid for by the Marion County Commission with a dubiously-rubber stamped check. According to the documents, Blackshere Basketball Boosters operates as what’s known as a sub-account (which is standard) under the Blackshere Elementary bookkeeping system, according to school district policy, because the boosters group does not have its own federal employer identification number.
