Jeers to a system that allows a board of education to accept a faculty member’s resignation rather than hand down disciplinary actions for allegations of showing a student sexually-explicit material. Just because he/she is no longer your charge, does not mean the individual does not need a reprimand. You did not do your job.
Jeers to a system that does not let the public clearly know that this type of behavior will not be tolerated as opposed to the manner in which it was carried out. Let’s wash our hands of the problem so said undisclosed individual can move on to the next school district and possibly do the same thing again with another student.
Jeers to a system in which no public guarantees have been announced to take care of the welfare of the child who was involved in said exposure of sexually-explicit material and whether that child has been given the needed resources to properly handle the trauma related to this incident.
Cheers to the possibility that now law enforcement can do their jobs and properly charge the individual who allegedly showed the minor student sexually-explicit material.
Cheers to the Soap Opera and its cadre of dedicated volunteers via Agape Life Ministries who turn out year after year to provide hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Actions like these not only model true service, but true agape as well. Agape is defined as “sacrificial love that unites and heals.”
Tentative Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice who will not let go of his mission to rebate the car tax West Virginia residents pay each year to their respective county governments. This Cheer is tentative because the governor’s wish will have to be created via legislation and, if history repeats itself, getting a piece of enabling legislation passed to eliminate the tax could be a pipe dream because it means the legislative chambers would have to agree.
Cheers to the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority and its director, George Levitsky, for tapping into the “Rural Reimagined, building an EV ecosystem for Appalachia” project out of Tennessee Technological University, which just landed the agency the first electric transit system van in West Virginia. As Rural Reimagined leader Pingen Chen said while here Tuesday, “It’s time to adapt.”
Cheers to the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association for making plans to host its 8th Coal Miner Appreciation Day Swap Meet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Arts and Antiques Marketplace, 205 Adams St., downtown. The swap meet, which returns after a two-year COVID pause, helps complement all of the other holiday activities going on downtown that day while also showcasing the Italian Heritage involved in coal mining in North Central West Virginia.
Cheers to all of the community volunteers in Barrackville who continue to set the pace for community engagement in Marion County. On Sunday, they will host the lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event is in memory of attorney Scott Tharp who passed away this year. There will be a memorial service presented by Pastor Stephanie Bennett and James Doyle.
Cheers to the United Mine Workers of America for hosting a remembrance ceremony for the families of the Farmington No. 9 mine disaster. While their lives are not replaceable, their deaths were not in vain because state and federal laws mine safety laws were passed after the tragedy to make mining safer for everyone.
Jeers to Fairmont City Council for coming across as lackadaisical in regard to the proposed purchase of the former BB&T bank building on Fairmont Avenue. This is a situation in which the public clearly needs to hear from each councilmember and his/her true feelings about the purchase. Up to this point, council simply appears to be going along to get along. Regardless, the public safety building on Quincy Street needs some expensive repairs.
