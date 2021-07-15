Cheers to Fairmont City Council and the city’s planning department for working on approval of a resolution to apply for a $1.4 million grant for funds to connect the Rail Trail from the West Fork River to the Watson Bridge to Madison Street, bringing the city’s part of the statewide project closer to completion.
Cheers to Alexis Bland, 2021 WV Three Rivers Festival Queen, who was crowned 2021 Miss West Virginia USA during the two-day Miss West Virginia USA pageant on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Bland, who is 22 and from Parkersburg, previously served as the 2017 WV Three Rivers Festival Teen queen. Cheers also to Brylee Knotts, a 2021 graduate of Grafton High, who was crowned 2020 WV Three Rivers Festival Teen queen, was crowned 2021 Miss West Virginia Teen USA last weekend.
Cheers to Marion County Communities of Shalom and the Fairmont Human Rights Commission for teaming up to educate the community about anti-racism, inclusion and diversity with its upcoming ‘Building Bridges of Respect’ two-day event in Fairmont. The event was originally planned for 2020, but was canceled due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to television, social media and YouTube star Turtleman for teaming up with Ronnie from Swamp People to help raise money for the Marion County Children’s Discovery Center by appearing at the Crystalline Event Center, 801 East Park Ave., Fairmont from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 17. Admission is $7 per person and benefits the new Marion County Children’s Discovery Center. Let’s all turnout and support the museum and help it come to life for the kids.
Jeers to the circumstances that have led to state health officials finding lead in the water in Clarksburg. Cheers to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for teaming with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to test the water in the city. Again, this is about ensuring our children are safe and have a quality of life.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont for cranking up downtown this past weekend with the car show and its third Hometown Market. It’s great to see so many people out and about taking part in summer activities and learning what the city has to offer.
Cheers to the pastors and members of both Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene and Covenant Church who recently came together to establish a new food pantry in East Side, which opened on July 8 to help those who are living with food insecurity.
Cheers to former Fairmont Senior High standout Dante Stills for being recognized as the only Mountaineer to be named to the Big 12 Conference’s Preseason All-Conference team. Look for Stills to step up his game during his upcoming senior season this fall.
Cheers to Pierpont Community & Technical College, which took a huge step July 7 by closing a more than $2 million deal that will help move its programs off the campus of Fairmont State University. The college invested more than $2 million in downtown Clarksburg by purchasing a building at 211 South Chestnut St. to house its Veterinary Tech program, which has to move off its current location on Locust Avenue in Fairmont as part of an agreement to fully split from Fairmont State University.
Cheers to Marion County Schools bus driver James Sanson who was presented to a new GMC Sierra Elevation four-wheel drive pickup truck last week as part of the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery program.
