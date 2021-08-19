Jeers to the Fairmont Human Rights Commission for hosting its meeting in a building that is not disability-friendly. For a governmental body that is allegedly designed to help the voiceless, the least the city could do is pay attention and provide public access in a proper venue.
Jeers to the Marion County Board of Education for its rudderless approach to face masks for fall semester. Stop beating around the bush and take some leadership. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is real as evidenced by another Marion County resident dying this week from the coronavirus. You cannot make everyone happy.
Cheers to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society which is setting an example of true leadership. This group of community-minded individuals has now gotten the attention of Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion, who has identified some possible state funding that can be used to carry out the restoration of the structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. This is a great rallying point for Marion County. We could all pull together to help save something that is truly iconic of our region.
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for trying to spark some economic development interest among manufacturers of all-terrain vehicles. This week, Manchin led a group of representatives from ATV companies on a ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail as a way to plant a seed of locating a manufacturing plant to the Mountain State.
Cheers to Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White for going to the high schools and discussing COVID-19 safety with student-athletes, parents and coaches in the runup to fall semester and fall sports season. White and his team also stressed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as an added layer of safety. Of course, all of these measures are needed if the school board does not take leadership and pass a mask mandate.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for taking advice from the city’s planning director and his staff to pass updates to the building and zoning codes that will make it easier and less restrictive to build a new home in the city. Now, get back to the drawing board and work on the city code that governs multi-family dwellings, which failed to get a motion for approval in the last City Council meeting.
Cheers to W.Va. DNR Director Stephen McDaniel for presenting the case for establishing of no-wake zones on the river at Palatine Park and at the bend on the Tygart Valley River at the Bentons Ferry Bridge to enhance boater safety.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the business community for turning out to celebrate during the Chamber’s annual dinner. Congratulations to all of the honorees for their service and to the Chamber for staging a successful event.
