Cheers to all of the community organizations that are coming together today at Windmill Park for the daylong celebration of Juneteenth. Racism is not over, but with the right kind of factual, inclusive education, a community can come together to learn about the past while striving to build a better future together for all of us to thrive.
Cheers to the organizations that came together as well today to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at the Wave-Tek Pavilion at East Marion Park. It’s amazing to see such inclusion at a time of such great division in our country. The overall message today’s events carry is one of open-mindedness and welcoming the stranger. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to all of the folks in Barrackville who came out and help put together the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. The entire North Central West Virginia community should come together to ensure the Barrackville Covered Bridge does not wither away into the history books and join the newest movement to repair the bridge.
Jeers to Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s President David Goldberg for denying a request from a Times West Virginian reporter for an update story regarding its memorandum of understanding with Pierpont Community and Technical College and the airport hangar in Bridgeport that houses PCTC’s aviation program. Like, we’ve stated before, Fairmont State has a transparency problem.
Cheers to MVB Community Development Partnership Corp. for helping jumpstart the overdue redevelopment of the former YMCA building on Fairmont Avenue. While it may take up till 18 months before the first new coat of paint is applied or nail hammered, MVB’s $3,000 donation this week is like a message to the community that ‘good things are coming, just hold tight.’
Cheers to the majority of the Marion County Commission for voting this past week to reboot the Marion County Development Authority. It sounds like Marion County is poised for some great things to happen now that that office is back on track and the Marion Regional Development Corp. is back up and running.
Jeers to Marion County Commission Ernie VanGilder for not voting to relaunch the Marion County Development Authority nor, months ago, voting to partner with the MRDC to bolster economic development efforts in Marion County. Minds are like parachutes, they both work best when they are open.
Cheers to each and
every person who braved the rain Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Marion County Humane Society’s new shelter. There are still multiple opportunities for groups and individuals to purchase naming rights for different rooms in the new shelter as part of the Human Society’s “Raise the Woof” campaign. At minimum, residents can get their names on an engraved tile for $50. We
can do this!
Jeers to Fairmont City Councilmember Barry Bledsoe and John Polis, of Faith Church International, for their display of homophobia at this week’s city council meeting. Bledsoe read a letter from Polis in which the minister chastised the city for placing an LGBTQ+ Rainbow Flag on its city logo on its Facebook page. We applaud city government for its show of inclusivity.
Jeers to Fairmont City Councilmember Josh Rice for voting no and fellow councilmembers Rick Garcia and David Kennedy for abstaining on the rate hike for water, sewer and stormwater rates. As Utility Manager John Carson stated, not raising the rates would cause the city to default on its bonds and fall into debt. Come on, Fairmont! We can prevent catastrophe, so let’s prevent catastrophe.
