Jeers to all of the residents of North Central West Virginia who are not following the novel coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines and have not been wearing masks. New data from local health departments has shown that being in close quarters, such as high school graduation and gyms, has caused the number of positive COVID-19 cases to spike in our region.
Jeers to those who have put themselves and others at risk and forced local health officials and the Marion County School Board to close down the three-week live practice period for prep sports. At the same time, this shutdown is happening, it should serve as a reminder that our actions have consequences and our actions can negatively impact others.
Cheers to the Rising Stars program for providing a safe place for at-risk youth to study and get homework help. Now, the nonprofit in this trying time, has come forward asking the community for help in repairing the roof to its building.
Cheers to Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco for her 39 years of service to the residents of Marion County and for strengthening and improving the county’s voting systems it uses for primary and general elections.
Cheers to Prickett’s Fort State Park for holding its annual reading of The Declaration of Independence for guests on Independence Day. It’s important for us to be reminded of the tyranny we fought ourselves out of and to teach the next generation of how precious that document is to our nation.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont as it prepares to hold city council elections this year. With some open council seats, it’s a great time for residents who are pondering community service to consider running for office; it may be your one chance to help improve our community.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice in signing an executive order making masks mandatory in public buildings. While no silver bullet, the masks have proven an effective preventive measure to lessen the chance of spreading COVID-19 while out in public. Now, if everyone would just follow the guidelines, we will all be safer.
Cheers to those Marion County parents and guardians who have completed the Board of Education’s return-to-school survey. However, more parents are needed to complete the survey so school district officials can have a more accurate picture of what school will look like in the 2020-21 school year. The survey is online at marionboe.com.
Cheers to the Marion County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and its new geocaching trail it has established at local historic markers in the county. The new program sounds like a fun activity for families to get involved with, as well as serving as a way to draw new guests to Marion County.
Cheers to Fairmont State University police officer Andrew Mills for devising a new resource to help local homeless residents find services they need to get help. The new card, a little larger than a bookmark, is now going to be distributed to other law enforcement agencies so officers can be more proactive with the homeless.
Cheers to Marion County Starts Smart as it gears up to collect goods to fill backpacks for kids as they prepare for the new school year. Regardless of what the school year will look like, kids should not have to worry about whether or not they have supplies while trying to learn and grow up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.