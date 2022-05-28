Cheers to the Fairmont Fire Department and the long slog of six years it survived in order to design, fund and build a new Fire Station No. 2 in East Side. Double cheers for ensuring our firefighters safety is first and foremost in designing the ventilation system for the building. And on top of that, the project came in only two percent over budget, which is a huge accomplishment.
Jeers to Fairmont State University for announcing this week a plan to place incoming students from lower-income families in Morrow Hall, probably the oldest and perceived least cared-for residence hall on campus. We applaud the university for attempting to remedy “housing insecurity,” as it’s been termed, however, this move will likely lead to a stigma placed on this group of students and cause more division. Just give these students a housing discount but don’t single them out.
Cheers to North Marion High Principal Kristen DeVaul for leaving the Class of 2022 with a life-lasting memory. There is power in a handwritten note and each graduate received one at Thursday’s commencement ceremony. Way to go!
Cheers to WVU Medicine for participating once again in Project SEARCH and the opportunities the program gives to young adults who have intellectual disabilities. Not only does the program serve as a huge confidence booster for these young adults, it helps them become thriving, self-sustaining adults who are living fulfilled lives. There is no way to put a price tag on something so amazing.
Cheers to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Committee for getting our youth involved in the inaugural festival. There is a coloring contest for kids in pre-K up to fourth grade and a drawing contest for students in grades five through eight. This is what a community looks like — it’s engaged, cares about education and works to preserve local history, including historic structures.
Cheers to Valley Healthcare Systems for enduring a two-year building project for its recently-dedicated new 100-bed inpatient substance use disorder treatment center. Again, this is how a community cares for its people. “Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t have had this many people show up for the ribbon cutting of a drug treatment program, no way,” Valley Health COO Gerry Schmidt said. “I know that because I’ve been doing this for 50 years. This is amazing because it shows our support in the community.”
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and its successful kickoff for its Hometown Markets, which began May 21. Stay tuned as this is the first of many events scheduled for downtown Fairmont between now and the fall.
Cheers to Fairmont State University Assistant Nursing Professor Malisa Eades and other nursing students who volunteered their time during last Saturday’s “Caring For Our Neighbors – The Homeless Population,” which involved three months of planning involving collecting backpacks full of necessity and hygiene items for people who do not have permanent housing. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College for teaming up to develop a mobile health lab that will provide WVJC nursing students with hands-on training as it hits the roads of NCWV. This is a great innovation that helps compete two goals — nurses training and taking health care to rural parts of the region.
Cheers to Clarksburg resident Ann Williams for her longevity and fandom for West Virginia University sports, particularly football. “It’s been the best years of my life going to watch football and basketball games and cheering on the Mountaineers,” she said.
