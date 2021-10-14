Cheers to Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella for voting for his own censure at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting. The censure came about after a viral video showed the mayor arguing with a resident who had parked on Avalon Drive blocking two-way traffic for multiple days in a row.
Jeers to the situation that brought about the parking kerfuffle and the lack of cool heads who should have handled it better from the start.
Cheers to the expanded Tygart Valley United Way and how, with its expansion to Barbour, Randolph and Tucker counties, the agency will brings its annual coat drive to those counties as well.
Cheers to the scientists and researchers at NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification & Validation center for hosting a 3-day science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp for students. The virtual events give kids a peek into potential career paths.
Cheers to Jone Webb and the staff at The Connecting Link for again hosting its Teen Angels holiday gift program that ensures local teenagers are not left out at Christmas each year. Keep up the hard work.
Cheers to Lily Julian who turned 105 last Saturday, Oct. 9, and her son, Richard Julian, 79, who invited the Times West Virginian to Lily’s party to share her story with Marion County.
Cheers to the Barrackville residents who are diligently planning such upcoming events as “Christmas in Our Town” and a festival to celebrate the preservation and restoration of the town’s covered bridge. This is community pride in action.
Cheers to volunteers and organizers of the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for taking their best practices from their 2020 toy distribution and using that knowledge to improve on this year’s event. The volunteers also engage high school students to help buy the toys for the kids. This kind of volunteerism teaches empathy while the teens earn community service volunteer hours.
Jeers to the circumstances that led to the deaths of eight Marion County residents who were reported in last Wednesday’s West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources daily COVID report.
Cheers to everyone who has helped the state’s COVID-19 numbers decline during the past week. In Wednesday’s daily COVID report from the DHHR, only three deaths were reported. While one death is too many, we must remember to remain vigilant and practice the same health and cleanliness regimen that has been recommended from the onset of the pandemic. Wash your hands, sanitize your home and work spaces, wear a face mask while in confined spaces and limit interactions in confined spaces. The best way to prevent a COVID-19 infection is to get the vaccination for the coronavirus.
Cheers to Mike Book, former director of the West Virginia Raptor Rehab Center, on his retirement. Cheers to his replacement, Collin Waybright, who will take over the center and offer rehabilitation services to the raptors who are injured or harmed.
