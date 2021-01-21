Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for gingerly bucking the West Virginia Board of Education’s edict to return to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not going away. Marion County students will stay the same course as fall semester and continue remote learning and partial in-class learning with student cohort groups.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice who continues to try and convince people that he has led the most successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. It’s difficult to proclaim a success for having distributed a vaccine that no one can get in supply.
Cheers to attorney Richard Morris of Legal Aid West Virginia for helping those in need maneuver the most recent COVID relief bill. In a recent Times West Virginian story, Morris said, the new law provides an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits to people who qualify, which runs through March 14.
Cheers to Anthony Russell Yann Jr. who passed away Jan. 15. Yann, the owner of Yann’s Hotdog Stand and Fairmont icon, began working at his father’s business at age 5. He was known lovingly to many as the ‘Hotdog Nazi’ because of his ‘no ketchup’ rule. He loved his customers and looked forward to every day at work.
Cheers to Sandra Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department, and her fellow staff members who have been working overtime pretty much every week since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeers to the fact that the pandemic has created so much stress that health care workers, like Hassenpflug, are quitting their jobs.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department, the Marion County Commission, and the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management for collaborating to open the new COVID Call Center in Middletown Commons. The center is a place residents can call as well as visit for COVID testing and vaccinations. Reach them at 304-816-3769. Now, i f we could only get vials of the vaccine, we’d all be set.
Cheers to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle for being elected president of the West Virginia Association of Counties, whose member organizations include sheriffs, county commissioners, circuit clerks and county clerks from the state’s 55 counties. Riffle began his new role Jan. 15.
Cheers to Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid for making the decision to shut down the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help stop the spread of the virus. The closure was necessary after a number of staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cheers to the Marion County Family Resource Network, which observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day through an act of community service. The organization took over the backpack distribution formerly organized by the nonprofit Marion County Starts Smart and gave out nearly 100 bags filled with school supplies to students throughout the county Monday and last weekend.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department’s Quick Response Team for organizing what they’re calling “A Day of Action” to reach those living with substance use disorder through their addiction.
Cheers to the donors who stepped forward to match donations given to the Marion County Humane Society this month in the shelter’s fifth annual Vet Bill Match Program. The shelter has the goal of raising $14,000 in donations that will be matched dollar-for-dollar. When complete, the $28,000 will go to pay for veterinary bills for sick or injured pets the shelter takes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.