Cheers to Fairmont State University for once again deciding to test its students, faculty and staff for the coronavirus. We hope all involved are following the guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks and carrying out deep-cleaning protocols at the same time.
Jeers to what looks like a complete breakdown of communication or misunderstanding about the in-person and blended teaching models that have teachers doing what many have described as twice, if not more, the work to teach this fall amid the ongoing chaos of COVID-19.
Cheers to Pam and Dennis Markel, owners of the Illusive Skull costume shop in East Side for their years bringing smiles to customers’ faces. It takes a lot of acumen to know when to walk away from any small business.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council Member Tom Mainella for hearing Jackson Addition resident Anthony Horton, a former city code enforcer who believes the city has abandoned its program to demolish derelict homes that cause blight.
Jeers to the Fairmont City Council members who did not reach out to Jackson Addition resident Anthony Horton after The Times West Virginian published a story citing a lack of city code enforcement on dilapidated homes in the city.
Cheers to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop and its tenacity and creativity to go ahead and hold its annual program that ensures no local kid go without each Christmas. The program will be modified to accommodate health and safety guidelines under the coronavirus.
Cheers to the South Fairmont Rotary Club for going ahead with plans to host the annual Celebration of Lights at Morris Park amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is one of the largest fundraisers each year for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.
Cheers for the state of West Virginia, West Virginia University and the Virgin Hyperloop One, which is set to establish a cutting edge testing facility for Virgin’s high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
Cheers to the town of Barrackville, which appears to be putting together a Christmas celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic that just could be the envy of North Central West Virginia. The event keeps growing with each new community planning meeting.
Cheers to the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for collaborating on the Born to Learn Trail at Mary Lou Retton Park. The unique trail combines physical fitness with unique learning opportunities for children as they traverse the trail.
Cheers to the Marion County Quick Response Team of peer counselors and social workers who are on the frontlines helping those who face substance use disorder get out of addiction after an overdose.
Cheers to the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for its work in cleaning up a local mobile home park of what evidence has shown was a methamphetamine operation there. Now, its residents can hopefully return to life as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.