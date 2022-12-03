Cheers to all of the donors who have helped the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop meet its goals this year. With inflation hitting the toy industry, it has cost a lot more to ensure every child has a Christmas present this year, so kudos to each and every donor.
Cheers to courageous entrepreneurs such as Hannah Lenhart who recently leased space downtown to bring her online pottery business to the bricks-and-mortar world of retail. Now, it’s up to the community to shop local and support her work.
Cheers to those who can help the Student Government Association at Fairmont State University and their “Christmas with a Falcon” program. Students have received the names of 150 Marion County kids who are in need of a joyful Christmas. Right now, the organization is less than halfway to meeting its goal of $15,000 needed to help the kids.
Cheers to the West Virginia Division of Highways for their continued work on rock slide abatement project on US 250 South. Officials promise that the .24-mile stretch of roadway between Mary Lou Retton Drive and Holbert Road will be back to two-way traffic by Dec. 31 and 100% complete in late April.
Cheers to the NASA Katherine Johnson IV&V Center’s Education Resource Center and other members of the aviation and aerospace community coming together this week to give middle school students a peek behind the curtain in their industry. Who knows, the next Katherine Johnson could be in the making right now.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission and community veterans advocates for joining together again this year to install the veterans Christmas trees in the courthouse atrium. Each Christmas ornament includes a veteran’s photo and years of service. The display is open to the public.
Cheers to community volunteers in Barrackville who hosted a heartwarming 3rd Annual Lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge on Nov. 27. This year’s lighting ceremony was in honor of the late Scott Tharp. Members of Christmas In Our Town and the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society installed a memorial tree at the southern end of the covered bridge in Tharp’s honor. Area residents can also write down the names of loved ones they wish to remember this holiday season and place those names on the tree.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and the City of Fairmont for working together to erect a Christmas tree in the Adams Street green space downtown. It’s hard to believe Fairmont has never hosted an official tree-lighting ceremony before, but better late than never. What has been a tough year economically, the event should be viewed as a huge positive that will bring joy to people’s hearts. However, for some people joy is hard to find.
Jeers to all of the naysayers who took to social media and lambasted the city and Main Street for spending money on the Christmas tree, which will be used in years to come. No, you cannot patch a pothole for a measly $14,000. For a bit of context, it costs, at minimum, $1 million to repave a linear mile of roadway, according to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
