Jeers to Marion County Commissioners Bobby DeVaul and Ernie VanGilder for making what appears on the surface to be some kind of rather dubious deal that resulted in giving Fairmont State University’s men’s basketball program $25,000 this week. Perhaps the floodgates are now open and Marion County Commissioners are just going to throw money around to basketball groups all year. First, it was Matt Offutt and DeVaul’s dubious basketball camp that was supposed to be at Blackshere Elementary, which doesn’t even have a gym. Turns out that money was spent on flying in and paying for NBA players to come to their basketball camp. Tyrone “Mugsy” Bogues has been paid $6,500, former No. 1 NBA draft pick Larry Johnson has been paid $6,000, and Philip Champion, also known as “Hot Sauce,” is being paid $8,000, for a total of $20,000, $15,000 of which was paid for by the Marion County Commission with a dubiously-rubber stamped check.
Apparently, Commissioner DeVaul believes that the county’s checkbeck is some kind of endless trough from which he can abundantly feed. In 2022, DeVaul and Offutt held their basketball camp and receive only a $500 donation from the county commission. Again, we’ve stated before that we have no problem with engaging kids and getting them active and moving because that could result in better health outcomes for them in a state that is No. 1 for heart disease and diabetes. However, giving $8,000 to a man who calls himself “Hot Sauce” to come and speak to the kids? What positive comes out of that? It’s a flash in the pan — has no durability. The public needs an explanation on all of this. We’re also going to be waiting to see much money the DeVaul/Offutt basketball camp gives to the Alzheimer’s Association, which has been their stated goal on social media.
Jeers to the Marion County Commission for only giving $2,500 to support The Carl Hopkins Youth Aviation Expo, which is anticipating its largest ever turnout this year, with approximately 700 participants enrolled for the session on Aug. 11 and 12. North Central West Virginia’s $1.1 billion aviation sector deserves as much support as basketball. Thus far this year, basketball wins with $40,000 in gifts from you, the taxpayers of Marion County.
Jeers to Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder for allowing the $25,000 check to be approved Wednesday. The $25,000 expense of taxpayer dollars comes no more than two months after VanGilder lamented about revenue going forward into the 2023-24 Fiscal Year. In a June 22 story in The Times West Virginian, VanGilder said, “This coming year we’re probably going to concentrate on being as conservative as possible with our spending. This year, our revenues barely met our expenditures,” VanGilder said. “The regional jail bill, costs of utilities, cost of operations are all likely to increase and I don’t know if our revenues will keep pace.” Wednesday’s $25,000 check approval is either the epitome of gaslighting the taxpayers or his June statement about the budget is a blatant falsehood. Regardless, it’s total hypocrisy. Again, the county’s funds are not your trough. Marion County residents should be mad as hell about these mixed messages. Either, the belt-tightening begins or you just start throwing money to everyone. Just open up the windows on Adams Street and start throwing hundred dollar bills to passersby.
Jeers to Fairmont State University Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Koenig for not being clear and transparent either. Koenig told The Times West Virginian that the funds would be for scholarships. Perhaps a call to Sarah Armstrong Tucker at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is in order rather than calling on the county commission’s checkbook. Or maybe even check with the NCAA to see if this is kosher. Lack of clarity and communication is what everybody ends up with in the end and the people of Marion County deserve better.
Cheers to Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin who issued a ruling that said Saint Marys Correctional Center inmate Andrew Miller “easily meets his threshold burden of showing an impingement on his rights” and that the West Virginia corrections agency can’t force Miller, who is an atheist and secular humanist, to participate in religiously-affiliated programming in order to be eligible for parole. No one should have an ideology forced on them from any side of the religious spectrum.
Cheers to the Fairmont-based High Technology Foundation for striking a partnership with the Microsoft TechSpark program, which is designed to turbo charge economic development in the region. The program is another arrow in the quiver for Marion County in that it could play into a broader plan to transition coal miners to a green, or at least, greener economy.
Cheers to Fairmont State University President Michael Davis for reaching out to the community and doing it in a clever way. His “Open Mike” events are not an opportunity to have a poetry slam (although that would be awesome for Fairmont) or have would-be comedians take the stage. These events are about the new president connecting with the community in the spirit of transparency and openness. It sounds like a great first step.
