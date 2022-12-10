Jeers to Fairmont State University, who on Friday, issued a press release touting its “excellence in financial position” while withholding any dollar amounts about its annual budget, debt load or student non-completer rate. It’s one thing to rah-rah all the time, but the public deserves to know the real numbers about how the university is functioning without using vague words such as ‘excellence.’
Cheers to Julian Boyles, Aislyn Valentine, Madison Lorch, finalists in the Main Street Fairmont coloring contest. Valentine came out as the final winner and for her artistry got to light Fairmont’s Christmas tree.
Cheers to all of the residents who are toiling downtown today to kickoff the holiday season Fairmont style. Main Street Fairmont and the city and so many other organizations are hosting numerous events today that it’s hard to choose which ones to attend.
Cheers to White Hall for making to its 30th year as a West Virginia town. From the sound of it, the next 30 years sound like the best is yet to come.
Cheers to Berkeley County, West Virginia for landing an economic development deal with a company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel. Commercial Metals Company plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. CMC plans to open the mill in late 2025 with construction beginning next year. When completed, the plant should employ 230 full-time workers.
Cheers to officials in Barrackville who have been working for two years on researching and writing a road map for the town’s future development. Town council this week accepted a Comprehensive Plan from the town’s Planning Commission that was developed with assistance from West Virginia University. “This plan is really a mechanism to bring us out of 1950 and into the modern age by really providing opportunities for growth, renewal and revival,” Planning Commission and Town Councilmember Andy Tennant said. “The community here is incredible, and we would like to come together collectively to better the town.” Now, let’s see the plan come to life.
This isn’t a Cheer or a Jeer, but a call to action. The Student Government Association at Fairmont State University needs about $9,000 more to make its “Christmas With A Falcon” program a success this year. The SGA is trying to help 150 Marion County families with essentials this holiday season.
Cheers to Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery who unloaded 275 boxed, balsam wreaths on Friday in preparation for the first-ever “Wreaths Across America Day” ceremony in Fairmont. The wreaths will be placed on the headstones of veterans at Maple Grove who served in wars ranging from the American Revolution to Vietnam. The free event is open to the public and is a great way to honor veterans during the Christmas season.
Cheers to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle and Marion County Schools who received an update this week about the ongoing assessment of the county schools’ security, which is almost completed. Sheriff’s office and Marion County Department of Homeland Security officials have conducted a walk through of most school buildings in the county and have outlined shortcomings and aspects that need improvement. The details of what needs done were not divulged for security reasons, but Riffle told the board there will be an upcoming work session between his team and the board to discuss what to do with all the information collected so far.
