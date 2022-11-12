Cheers to Fairmont Catholic School for taking time out of their week to teach why it is important to honor our veterans. This quote by the school’s Curriculum Director, Joyce Evans, sums it up: “At Fairmont Catholic, we learn about our country and patriotism and we feel that’s a very important part of our curriculum.”
Cheers to WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center for teaming up with the Salvation Army and its Angel Tree program. Now, it’s up to the community to go to the hospital and grab a few names off the tree, and buy the kids’ requested items so they can have a good Christmas and not have to worry about some of the basic needs, such as undergarments and staying warm this winter.
Jeers to the 55.38 percent of registered Marion County voters who chose not to get off their duffs and vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Despite all of the divisive, dubious chatter about voter fraud, your vote still matters. There have been hundreds of elections in U.S. history that have been decided by one vote. If you give up your right to vote by simply not voting, you’re giving away one of the most precious gifts we have as Americans.
Cheers to the 44.62 percent of Marion County voters who decided to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Cheers to Marion County residents who voted to approve the Marion County Board of Education levy to fund programs not covered by the state’s education funding formula.
Cheers to all Marion County voters who used their noggins and rejected the Constitutional Amendments that were on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Now, let’s see how the West Virginia Legislature handles this rejection when they go back in session in January. Will they try and do a “work-around” on Amendment 2. Stay tuned.
Cheers to each of the candidates who won on Tuesday. Now, the hard part begins. It’s time to get to work fulfilling your promises to the public.
Cheers to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County for their passion to promote literacy in our community. If you can read, your possibilities in life are truly limitless. Reading is the foundation for success. Now, let’s help them keep books in their two new Little Libraries that were dedicated this week at Middletown Commons. “Share a book, take a book.”
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for taking a step back, perhaps along with a deep breath, and voting on an ordinance allowing the city to purchase the former BB&T building on Fairmont Avenue. It sounds like the issue confused a few councilmembers in the previous meeting in which the proposal was introduced.
Cheers to the Marion County Historical Society and Museum for not throwing away draft cards from the World War I and World War II eras. As the old saying goes, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
Cheers to the kids and others who turned out last weekend to help spruce up Maple Grove Cemetery in preparation for Wreaths Across America Day in December. The wreaths are placed on veterans’ headstones as a reminder that they are not forgotten during the Christmas season.
