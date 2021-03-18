Jeers to the situation or situations that have lead to having Friendship Fairmont move from the fourth floor of the Marion County Courthouse Annex. In the short time this peer recovery center has been open, it has proven it is helping those living with substance use disorder and or homelessness. The city needs this type of service and we support them in their search for a new location.
Cheers to the Mannington residents who stepped forward last year and founded Bark Against Drugs. On Monday night, their hard work paid off when K9 Officer Valor, a Belgian Malinois, was officially turned over to the city police department. We all look forward to seeing Valor’s field work come to life.
Cheers to the vision of the company officials at Mon Power and the role they played to get more than 600 employees vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Their actions prove that if we all roll up our sleeves and get jobs like these done, we can then roll up more sleeves to get shots in arms. The move to normalcy is coming, but we are not there yet.
Cheers to the U.S. Department of Justice for tracking down two men for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, and Julian Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The idea that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case.
Cheers to the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change and EMCOR Services Scalise Industries for teaming up to restore a 100-year-old home and transform it into a youth center. The plans call for bringing the home up to working condition so the Alliance can use it to host character education programs for are a youth. Thanks to EMCOR, the building now has a new furnace, for which the Alliance is grateful, we’re told.
Cheers to nonprofit education provider Learning Options Inc. for re-launching Science Saturday last week at its offices in White Hall. The first installment focused on the science of exercise and taught kids and adults who attended about different muscle groups while also doing some cardio work to get the heart pumping. Guests also had a lesson about healthy eating and made healthy snacks.
Cheers to folks like Arlene Edgell, of White Hall, who at the age of 87, still has the get-up-and-go to teach her 16-year-old great-grandson how to cook some of her family’s most-loved dishes. However, the story we recently featured about Edgell and her great-grandson, Logan Decker, has all of our readers wanting the recipe for Chicken Perfection, one of the dishes mentioned in the article.
Cheers to the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority for coming to Palatine Park last week and distributing 1,200 boxes of food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help people who are facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
