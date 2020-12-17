Cheers to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine making its way to West Virginia on Tuesday and for WVU Medicine and other health officials administering the first round of shots to stop the coronavirus.
Jeers to anyone who now believes the face coverings and masks can be shelved. We all have to remain diligent and work collectively to maintain all of 2020’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols despite the fact that we are all tired of having our lives interrupted like this.
This Cheer comes with a caveat, because it would seem selfish to give Dr. Johnny Moore a jeer for wanting to head back to his home state. Moore, an Arkansas native and president of Pierpont Community and Technical College in Fairmont, officially announced Monday he is leaving the college to become Chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport.
Jeers to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for ending up on the wrong side of history by getting the Mountain State entangled in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s tragically-flawed Trump election lawsuit that was quashed Dec. 11 by the U.S. Supreme Court. Morrisey’s actions were an embarrassment to many West Virginians.
Cheers to Morgantown-based Mon Health System on last week’s ceremonial groundbreaking for its new 10-bed hospital in White Hall at the Middletown Commons. When completed in a year, the new facility will offer Marion County residents more health care choices.
Cheers to the Frederick family for having serving Fairmont and Marion County for 74 years via the local business, Frederick’s Repair Services. Faced with declining sales in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic was the final blow to the company that sold outdoor power equipment and did small engine repair. Frederick’s is closing Dec. 31.
Cheers to the Student Government Association at Fairmont State University for helping Marion County children have a better Christmas this year through its program “Christmas With A Falcon.” Local businesses, students and other organizations donated some $8,000 to purchase food and gifts for kids.
Cheers to Mannington artist Ben Kolb for his handiwork and creativity that went into producing the activity coloring book about the Feast of the Seven Fishes for the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Its creative ideas like these that give a community its own special identity while promoting a rich cultural family tradition.
Cheers to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and its staff for stocking 30,000 additional trout into the state’s streams and rivers during the holiday season. While some of the waters will only allow for catch and release, this program sounds like a great opportunity to get outdoors with the family and make a memory. Just remember to use social distancing, wear a face covering and maintain all health and cleanliness guidelines for COVID-19.
Cheers to the seven members of the Fairmont Senior High football team who were named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class AA All-State Team and the two North Marion High football team members who were named to the All-State second team.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High senior student-athlete Gage Michael for being named the 2020 honoree of the House Award as the state’s top prep football quarterback.
