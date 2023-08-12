Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for hosting its 69th Annual Dinner where it honored community leaders for doing their part to make Marion County a better place to live and raise a family. We salute each winner and hope those who have not yet been honored become inspired by their work and join in.
Jeers to Marion County School Board member Richard Pellegrin for his sudden amnesia regarding the discussion of personnel matters in an open meeting. School Superintendent Donna Heston recommended more than once at Thursday’s board meeting that the board adjourn into an executive session to discuss personnel, however, Pellegrin wanted to demand that the matters be discussed in public, which is clearly against the rules.
Cheers to the West Virginia Legislature for allocating $25 million to allow Pierpont Community and Technical College to build a 70,000 square foot hangar and classrooms at the North Central West Virginia airport in Bridgeport. (See related editorial).
Cheers to Fairview town officials Heather Tuttle and Lisa Roupe for bringing to light the safety issue regarding a derelict building in the town’s downtown area. “We have been trying to get something done with this for at least 10 years,” City Clerk Heather Tuttle said. “We’re concerned about the residents and the city.” Please, someone, reach out and give this town some help.
Jeers to the circumstances that led the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission being forced to close the Twelfth Street Pool earlier than planned due to a labor shortage. At first glance, it appears the process to earning lifeguard certification is costly and therefore, cost-prohibitive for the teens and young adults who are usually tapped for lifeguard positions. And then there is the marketplace itself. The wages offered for lifeguards are difficult to match when there are also summer jobs out there paying as much as $14 an hour.
Cheers to Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, for his years of service to the people of West Virginia and knowing at which point to say goodbye to public service. Caputo this past week announced he will not seek re-election to his position in 2024. Making the announcement now allows other potential candidates to jump in and begin fundraising.
Cheers for the pollinators! This week, Fairmont City Council approved language in an ordinance to allow city residents to legally take part in beekeeping at their homes. Of course, Deputy Mayor Josh Rice admitted at the meeting that he had been an illegal beekeeper up to the passage of the regulation change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.