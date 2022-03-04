Cheers to the auditors who found at least $14,000 in funds missing from the Town of Barrackville Water Department’s books and the ensuing investigation that led to an arrest for one count of embezzlement against a now-former town employee. Government must do everything it can to eliminate fraud and waste and hold the perpetrators accountable.
Jeers to Senate Bill 653 to re-merge Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College passing the W.Va. Senate not even a year after the two institutions signed legal agreements to separate fully. Opponents of the remerger say that the move will result in price hikes for about 30% of Pierpont’s
current students.
Cheers to the members of Phi Theta Kappa at Pierpont Community and Technical College for installing a Little Library on the campus at the college’s Advanced Technical Center. Give a book or take a book, the goal is to give
folks access to books to foster
the love of reading and literacy.
A literate community is a sustainable community.
Cheers to WV Can’t Wait for recognizing two Marion County residents as “Hometown Heroes” this week. Romelia Hodges was honored for her advocacy for the Black community to have proper access to COVID testing and vaccinations, while John White was honored for his work with those facing food insecurity and homelessness. It’s folks like these who make a community a great place to live.
Cheers to Jayenne Elementary and all of the other Marion County schools that celebrated Read Across America this week. We can never overemphasize how important books are in the lives of developing young minds.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for dedicating the new STEAM Center in the former East Fairmont Middle School building. The center is geared up to be a place for hands-on exploration
and wonder and will help kids explore possible future careers in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the volunteers at NASA who converged on the campus of Fairmont State University last week for the drone competition coordinated with the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation in combination with the West Virginian Robotics Alliance. Programs like these are great at fostering teamwork, critical thinking skills, and sharing and working within a group — skills we all need to function in today’s competitive workforce.
Cheers to the upcoming repaving projects scheduled for U.S. 19 and U.S. 250. The section to be paved on 250 is around an 8-mile stretch from Pine Grove to the Sunshine Bridge just at the border of the
City of Mannington, while Route 19 will be paved from Bellview all the way to the railroad tracks outside Rivesville. Many area residents welcome this news!
Cheers to the roadwork farther south on U.S. 250 from Muriale’s Italian Kitchen southward to Wood’s Boathouse as crews build a retaining wall to try and hold back an area on the hillside that has experienced slides in the past five years, (if not more). Again, may residents welcomed this news!
