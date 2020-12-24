Cheers go to the organizers of the annual Empty Bowls luncheon for not letting the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the event. The luncheon serves as a fundraiser to help organizations that help resident who face food insecurity while also raising awareness of how large hunger is in the U.S
Cheers to the residents of Katy who created some 300 luminaries this year to shine a little light amid this gloomy time brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The small lights are meant to light the way for Christ’s entry into the world.
Cheers to The Connecting Link for helping Marion County residents who are behind on their utility bills. While it’s a service the nonprofit usually offers in non-pandemic times, it’s good to see the service stepped up in such a challenging time.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for continuing its Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout and staying committed to fighting community spread of the coronavirus. Everyone should remain diligent in exercising the cleanliness guidelines, cough protection guidelines and use face coverings to prevent spread of the virus.
Cheers to the Marion County Board of Education for keeping COVID-19 at the forefront of scheduling for second semester. Let’s remain hopeful that the number of new COVID-19 cases will not continue to spike after Christmas.
Cheers to the city of Fairmont and Shae Strait for being named city planner. Perhaps Strait can bring some fresh ideas to Fairmont that will help move the city forward. While you’re here, some residents want you to take a look at demolishing abandoned homes throughout the city.
Cheers to area nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to their residents who are mostly elderly with some also living with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Cheers to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for carrying out its annual “Shop With A Cop” program for kids who may not have otherwise have a Christmas this year. The program also helps police build rapport with children at an early age.
Cheers to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and its 2,500-pound Christmas tree made of recyclable materials. The 40-foot has 432 branches made from 100-percent recyclable PVC film, and is adorned with 4,320 LED lights.
Cheers to the Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department and Michael Angelucci for their new honors courtesy of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber named White its Citizen of The Year and Angelucci its Public Servant of The Year.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High quarterback Gage Michael for being named the winner of the 2020 J.R. House Award, which us given annually to the state’s top quarterback by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Cheers to outgoing Fairmont City Council members Brad Merrifield, Phil Mason, Dora Grubb and Frank Yann for their service to the community. It takes a great deal of courage to run for public office and we salute each of you for rising to the occasion and hopefully having made a difference.
