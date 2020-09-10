Cheers to a majority of the Fairmont City Council for voting to rebuke fellow council member Barry Bledsoe for his incendiary remarks about Sen. Kamala Harris and calling W.Va. House Delegate Danielle Walker “satanic” on Facebook. Residents have called Bledsoe’s actions harmful to the city’s reputation.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and to the residents of each county who have proven they care for others in this chaotic pandemic time of need. The United Way kicked off its Annual Campaign Tuesday with the vigor from previous years with the goal of raising half a million dollars to fund charities in both counties. Now, it’s time for both communities to step up and make it work.
A second Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for the manner in which they launched the Annual Campaign on Tuesday with a community service project at Mary Lou Retton Park. The Born Learning Trail not only will get kids outdoors and active, it will merge those activities with words and learning opportunities so kids can learn and wonder while they play. Initiatives like these make Fairmont and Marion County stand out above the rest.
Cheers to Marion County Schools and what School Superintendent Randy Farley has called a successful start to the 2020-21 school year. Whether students have opted for the online learning model or the part in-school, part-online model, we wish each student, teacher and staff member the best as we continue to slog through the pandemic.
Cheers to East Fairmont High student Kate E. Merritt and Fairmont High student Taya Sullivan, both seniors, who were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program on Tuesday. They now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Jeers to the 29 students at West Virginia University who have been suspended after an investigation into fraternity parties where the COVID-19 regulations, including social distancing and face coverings were not being used or practices. It’s careless behavior such as this that puts potentially thousands of others at risk of exposure to or full-on catching the coronavirus.
Cheers to the resilience displayed in Mannington this past weekend during its Citywide Yard Sale. Vendors came from miles away to share their goods offering shoppers a chance to get ready for the holidays or simply find a feel-good bargain.
Cheers to the Grandfamilies Program of Marion and Harrison counties for providing laptops to guardian grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The laptops can be used to stay in touch with other grandparents as a support system and also help the grandkids do their homework during the pandemic.
Cheers to the WVU Cancer Institute and its plan to take its Annual Pink Party online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors will get to mingle online via camera, take part in a silent auction online and raise funds for a great cause.
Cheers to Cresta Stedman, of Fairmont, for her courage and fortitude during this chaos. Stedman opened FitLife Nutrition health food store, which has been met with so much success that its landlord says the shop has to move because its multitude of customers are causing a parking problem.
