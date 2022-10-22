Cheers to the Disability Action Center for being able to move forward on its planned Wilfong Family Wellness Center at its news campus off the Gateway Connector. When completed, the center will provide DAC clients “a place for them to achieve their fitness and wellness goals. A lot of times, people with disabilities aren’t comfortable going to traditional gyms.”
Cheers to Morgantown-based Valley HealthCare System, the nonprofit mental health service provider that serves Marion, Monongalia Preston and Taylor counties, for receiving a U.S. Health and Human Services grant this month. The grant will provide $4 million over four years to expand services while also taking stock of the effectiveness of their current services.
Cheers to Honor Flight as it takes 100 area veterans from different wars on a trip to the memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. today. For many veterans, the program serves as a way to let them see these memorials for the first time in their lives.
Cheers to WVU Mountaineer Mary Roush for bringing a message of perseverance to students and parents at Fairview Elementary School this week. The goal of the parents night was to drive home the concept that learning starts within the family unit first and foremost.
Cheers to Jarred Rogers and Josh Corwin, new owners of V&W Electrical Supply, and the enthusiasm they exhibited at their Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. They are a great example of how a younger generation of entrepreneur can lead Fairmont and Marion County into a solid, bright future.
Cheers to Chuck and Kelli Deem, owners of Arcade-O-Mania, at 315 Morgantown Ave., for taking a leap of faith and opening a business. Again, this is a great example of a younger generation of entrepreneur who can lead Fairmont into a healthy and rewarding future. Who’s next?
Cheers to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for his ongoing trek to educate voters about the ills of Amendment 2. As proposed, the amendment, if passed, would allow the state legislature to take control of how your local property taxes are spent, because, you know, once a person gets elected to the West Virginia Legislature, they suddenly know everything — just ask them. Plain and simple, this is a misguided power grab by the legislature. What’s even sadder, is that the piece of legislation that created Amendment 2 was written by Marion County’s own Del. Phillip Mallow. Of course, Mr. Mallow refuses to talk to The Times West Virginian to defend his flawed bill, perhaps Mr. Mallow deserves as ongoing Jeer(s).
