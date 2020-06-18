Cheers to the Marion County Clerks who ran a smooth, error-free primary election on June 9 while also keeping safety and social distancing in mind during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cheers to the more than 6,500 Marion County voters who used absentee ballots to take part in America’s most precious right — voting. Not only was the process simple, it was done without any utterance of fraud.
Jeers to the town council of Rivesville for an apparent lack of transparency involving the inner workings of the town. Your residents deserve to know what led to the current changes taking place on the town council and need to know more about the person who was pre-selected to fill the term of now-resigned mayor Yvonne Liberto.
Cheers to the group known as Falcons Fighting for the Arts in its quest to convince the Board of Governors at Fairmont State University to reconsider ending the music and theatre education degree programs. The passion your members are displaying is a shining example of what happens when people truly believe in something that has helped change their lives and the lives of others for centuries.
Cheers to all of the organizers, promoters, pageant contestants and performers who took part in the new coronavirus distancing version of The WV Three Rivers Festival. Your commitment to carrying on tradition is another example of community pride and good stewardship.
Cheers to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for stocking 41 ponds with some 6,000 catfish. This comes at a time of what feels like uncertainty to many and chaos to others. Just knowing we can take part in something as age-old and traditional as fishing during the threat of an international virus pandemic offers not only comfort but a sense of peace and certainty that this will all pass at some point.
Cheers to the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition and their push to establish a cold storage hub in Weston that will allow small farmers and artisans to house their products for consumer pickup. By having the hub, farmers can then focus on doing what they do best — tending their farms instead of running around trying to sell their products at various hit-or-miss roadside stands and farmer’s markets.
Cheers to local students Dakota Niebergau and Johnnie Dipetta, both students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School and home school student Trace Hollen, who were named regional winners in the 4th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. This year’s contest also had 3,521 student participants who entered 3,366 drawings from 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Cheers to the art students at Fairmont State University and their professor Joel Dugan for finally getting to paint the mural at Palatine Park, something that’s been in the planning for about a year. When completed, the mural will include the familiar faces of some of Fairmont’s founding leaders, including Gov. Francis Pierpont, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton and pilot Johnnie Johnson.
Cheers to the CARES Act and the Marion County Board of Education’s plan to use those funds and other sources — for an estimated total of $2.2 million — to buy laptops for each child in Marion County Schools in the coming year.
