Cheers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), for asking questions and trying to expose the work slow-down and outright chicanery going on at the U.S. Postal Service. Manchin said the lack of access to the postal service could negatively impact the upcoming general election because millions of voters are expected to vote via absentee and mail-in ballots this year. He said there are safeguards in place to prevent people from committing voter fraud or mail fraud, and these concerns should not be emphasized as a tactic prior to the election.
Cheers to TK Blockstar and her charity for dispensing more than 1,000 backpacks chocked full of school supplies last weekend to deserving kids as they prepare for the 2020-21 school year in whatever form it make take place.
Cheers to Fairmont State University and Mon Health System for creating their new F2M Partnership that guarantees post-baccalaureate jobs to Fairmont State students who earn their nursing degree, fulfills the majority of clinical rotations within the Mon Health System, and meets all employment requirements will be assured a professional position.
Cheers to the West Virginia Education Association for standing up for teachers and urging Gov. Jim Justice to start the 2020-21 school year using an online learning format as the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down or going away. WVEA President Dale Lee said two-thirds of WVEA educators consider themselves at risk due to health, age or caregiver concerns.
Cheers to the legacy left behind by Amy Rose Parks, a proud Black community organizer who dined with two U.S. presidents, was part of negotiations in Iran with Ayatollah Khomeini to help free American hostages and helped guide national civil rights policy by testifying before Congress. She helped implement change that ushered in free school lunches, free textbooks, and clothing vouchers for low-income children. Hers was a life well-lived.
Cheers to Larissa Cason, new library director for the Marion County Public Library System. Cason, a four-year employee of MCPLS, had served the previous two years as assistant director of MCPLS. She replaces Erika Connelly who left in April to take the head role at the Kanawha County Public Library System.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for placing the county volunteer fire department tax levy back on the ballot for this year’s general election. If passed, homeowners will pay 2 cents per $100 in property taxes per year, to go towards the fire levy, and the money collected will be doled out to the 13 volunteer departments at around $62,761 each, according to Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott.
Cheers to the Disability Action Center for all of its programs that provide unique opportunities to people who may not otherwise have such opportunities in another era. DAC clients get to learn food preparation and serving skills and make a little money to boot.
Cheers that justice has been rendered in the case of the White Paper bandit who has tortured Marion County with litter for the past three or more years. There are many who have been watching his case and are pleased to see the case work its way through the courts system.
Cheers to PlayWorks of Morgantown and Variety, the children’s charity, for donating bicycles and other devices to children with special needs so they can gain a little outdoor freedom amind the COVID-19 pandemic.
