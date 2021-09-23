Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for leasing the medical building on Locust Avenue across from MVA Healthcare to use as its vaccination clinic in the coming months. When it opens, residents — those 65 and older first — will have a centralized location to get the COVID-19 booster shot once the vaccine supply is released.
Cheers to the Marion Regional Development Corp. for officially naming Allen Staggers its new executive director. Staggers will take the helm as MRDC earns state certification for its economic development efforts. The future is looking brighter for Fairmont and Marion County.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for basically dropping the figurative ball at last weekend’s WVU vs. Va. Tech game. He had a captive audience of 60,000-plus people at Mountaineer Field to whom he could have said, “Please get a COVID vaccination.” Instead, he sat there with his dog. What a missed opportunity.
Cheers to author Davitt McAteer, former assistant secretary for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, for the lengthy research he conducted into the 1907 Monongah Mine Disaster, which is told in his book “Monongah: The Tragic Story of the 1907 Monongah Mine Disaster.” Hopefully, his book will give surviving family members some insight into the tragedy.
Cheers to Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White for his candor and reality-based responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. White said there is no evidence to show that the number of new cases is slowing down anytime soon because vaccination numbers have not jumped to offset the spread of the virus. This is what transparency looks like. Get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage for also offering the same type of reality as White in dealing with COVID. Hage said there are 146 COVID cases in the schools, of which 30 are among staff members. Hage said while staffing is not at a deficit now, staffing remains a concern. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Leslie Eagle and all of the other motorcyclists who turned out last weekend for the annual “We Ride for tail” Poker Run to raise funds for the Marion County Humane Society. The funds will be used to finally help the animal welfare group build a new shelter at its current site.
Cheers to the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department for teaming up with West Virginia Public Service Training to offer EMT training for its residents and others in Marion County. EMTs are often the first line of support when someone faces a time-sensitive heath emergency.
Cheers to Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli and the West Virginia University Music Industry Program for wrapping up a second successful summer concert series at Palatine Park. Our Park is earning a statewide reputation for being an in-depth proving ground for students who want to learn how to roll up their sleeves and work in the music biz. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the West Virginia Mountaineers for defeating Virginia Tech 27-21 and reclaiming the Black Diamond Trophy. Now, on to Norman, Oklahoma.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High freshman Brody Whitehair for putting up some impressive numbers and earning the spot as the Polar Bears’ starting quarterback. If he keeps developing his poise and character as a leader, he will definitely be one to watch the next few years.
Cheers to Kingwood-based Friends of the Cheat for serving as the grant recipient for a $1.1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to enhance and promote rail trails and waterways in a 15-county region in West Virginia, including Marion County. It’s going to be exciting watching the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority, grow and come to life in the next two years.
