Cheers to the United States Department of Agriculture for awarding the Fairmont-based High Technology Foundation a $50,000 grant to help lure federal agencies to the I-79 Tech Park. As USDA’s Kris Warner said, “When rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”
Cheers to every Marion County and West Virginia resident who filled out the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire. According to U.S. Census Bureau officials, West Virginia had the highest response rate of any U.S. state at 99.9%.
Cheers to Main Street Rivesville and all of the residents of Rivesville who turned out Saturday to spruce up the town. It’s like the old saying, ‘if you look good, you feel good’ and we all want to feel good about where we live. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the Rick and Linda Parker Foundation and all of the philanthropy it has bestowed on Rivesville Elementary-Middle School in the past two years. This year, the Foundation donated $12,000 to help construct a new pavilion on the school’s campus that can be used to help with social distancing during the pandemic. And although Rick Parker moved out of state and started a successful business, he has never forgotten his hometown.
Cheers to the Union Mission, Faith Church International and LIFE United Methodist Church for coming together to establish a warming shelter at the mission. Last Saturday, volunteers began the remodeling process needed to make the shelter come to fruition. This is another great example of taking pride in your community while helping those who may be at the lowest point in their life.
Cheers to Stephen Perotti on his new venture, MonValley Vineyards in White Hall. It takes a tremendous amount of courage to open a new business during challenging times, but during a pandemic, it takes double the nerve.
Cheers to WVU football coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers’ win over Baylor. As sports columnist Bob Hertzel stated, this game will be a victory that WVU will remember for a long time.
Jeers to the lack of a better way to teach music and other performing arts studies to students amid the pandemic. There has got to be a better way to follow the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines while also creating a learning environment for these disciplines.
Jeers to the decision to cancel the Veterans Day and Christmas parades here in Fairmont. Again, there has got to be a better way.
Cheers to Valley HealthCare System for investing some $7 million in a new complex near the airport on Crosswind Drive to construct a new residential treatment facility and company offices. The facility can only provide more help to those who have become part of the opioid epidemic or other forms of addiction.
Cheers to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner for quickly addressing a falsehood that a mail carrier had dumped absentee ballots in a West Virginia creek. In reality, what happened was that a postal carrier prior to the June primary, altered absentee ballot applications, but did not alter vote-by-mail ballots.
