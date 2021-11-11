Cheers to veterans everywhere today as our nation celebrates Veterans Day. Let us all take a moment to think about and try and comprehend the sacrifices our military men and women have made in every conflict the U.S. has taken part in.
Jeers to the reality that the Salvation Army is having trouble recruiting volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign that runs during the holidays. The funds that are donated during the campaign stay in the community to help resolve local issues.
Cheers to Fairmont’s Director of Planning and Development Shae Strait for his passionate work on most every issue he tackles. It’s obvious he cares deeply about making Fairmont a better place to live and may well be an unsung hero for the city. His work help MVA Health unravel a sticky zoning situation is but one issue Strait has taken on lately.
Cheers to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine for the hard work and research that went in to hiring three new city police officers who took the oath of service on Monday. This accolade is especially valuable at a time when working in law enforcement has become increasingly unpopular in the U.S.
Cheers to the new Fairmont Police officers — Kody Elam, Tanner Davis and Isaac Claypool — who were sworn in Monday. May your time on the force be a force for good and you do truly help Fairmont further become a great and safe city.
Cheers to what may have been the worst kept secret in Fairmont this year — the sale of Muriale’s Italian Kitchen to Scott and Jennifer Duarte. It’s great to see that Rocco is going to stay on for a year to assist with a smooth transition to ensure guests get the same quality experience they have been accustomed to for more than 50 years.
Cheers to the North Marion Huskies and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears for making it into the state football playoffs. We wish both teams the best of luck in their respective games this week.
Cheers to North Marion High teacher Kathy Lupo who, for the past nine years, has spent one night in November in the cold with students to raise funds and awareness about homelessness as part of an event called “One Night Without a Home.” The program was created to give students an opportunity to experience firsthand how it feels to sleep outside with few resources.
Cheers to the Marion County Department of Homeland Security for deploying a new system that allows victims of crimes and other emergencies to text 911 in the event they need help right away. Marion County becomes only the seventh county in West Virginia to offer the high-tech service.
Cheers to Marion County Schools and other organizations that play a role in making Leadership Marion a success each year. Class members of the leadership program recently spent the day touring the schools to give them a peek behind the curtain of public education. Throughout the Leadership Marion course year, students learn about everything from law enforcement to the courts and education.
