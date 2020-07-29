Cheers to the majority of the Fairmont City Council for taking a stand for decency Tuesday night when they voted to reprimand Council Member David Kennedy for the second time this year due to inflammatory and insensitive posts on social media.
Jeers to Council Member David Kennedy for his behavior at the meeting in which he walked out of before the 6-2 vote to censure him. This type of behavior is not becoming of a former member of the U.S. military. The City of Fairmont and Marion County deserve leaders who truly live the role of being a leader, not those who live the role of divisive politician.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for extending the Morgantown and Monongalia County bar closure extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This closure extension will have a direct impact of slowing the number of new COVID-19 cases in an era when people seem to simply want to disregard safety guidelines that have proven to work.
Cheers to Marion County School Board Member James Saunders for asking the toughest questions we’ve heard yet regarding a plan to send students and teachers back to their classrooms amid the pandemic. And, like Saunders, the community is still waiting for an answer to those questions.
Jeers to Grand China Buffet in Middletown Commons for not following the COVID-19 restrictions and operating a buffet during the pandemic. We must all follow the guidelines if we want to weather this crisis and come out the better for it.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for the display of integrity and following the guidelines to shut down the Grand China Buffet amid the pandemic. Health officials are there to protect the greater good and make sure we are safe.
Cheers to the creative thinking of the Town and Gown Players for going online with its 60th anniversary celebration of the theatre company. The Cooped up Cabaret will also serve as a fundraiser for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. The shows will be broadcast live to ticket holders at 8 p.m. July 31, and at 8 p.m. Aug. 7.
Cheers to the Mannington District Fair Board for rethinking how to maintain the excitement surrounding the fair amid the pandemic. The fair is asking everyone who has ever attended to share photos of past fairs, as well as photos of items you have made recently that you were considering entering into this year’s fair. While details are still forthcoming, it sounds like a great way to stay connected during this uncertain time of isolation.
Cheers to the peer recovery center, Friendship Fairmont, for getting its first peer recovery coach on board and into training. The center recently reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic to be able to offer a place for those who may be living with addiction or facing homelessness to have a place to go during the day. While there, they can take part in the various services offered.
Cheers to Rivesville’s Short Story Brewing Co. for displaying gutsy business savvy during the pandemic and venturing into canning its beers for sale. It’s decisions like these that embody the spirit of craftsmanship and entrepreneurship — making tough decisions during tough times and just going for it.
Cheers to the Fairmont Kiwanis Club for hitting the century mark. For 100 years, the local Kiwanis Club has served the community by providing leadership opportunities to local students and teaching the value of serving others and their greater world.
