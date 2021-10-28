Cheers to West Virginia House Delegates Joey Garcia, D-50, Phil Mallow, R-50, and Guy Ward, R-50, for donating $36,000 to help the Disability Action Center purchase its new building on Leonard Avenue off the Gateway Connector. The funds will be paired with other donations that came forward after flooding in mid-June caused an estimated half million dollars in damages to its location on Benoni Avenue.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for joining with fellow Chambers in Harrison, Monongalia and Preston counties to host the Bridges Without Borders business summit and bringing in economist John Deskins to discuss the economy. Ever the realist, Deskins said the recovery has been strong, but there is much work to be done to replace all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to Main Street Rivesville for continuing to try and instill community spirit among residents. Residents have the opportunity to sign up to take part in the holiday pole decorating contest and compete for prizes.
Cheers to the Dunbar School Foundation and its new Stop the Outbreak of the Pandemic program to educate, test and vaccinate residents for COVID-19. With so much misinformation out there and years of mistrust of the medical community, the program has its work cut out for it, but we are cheering you on. We look forward to seeing vaccination numbers jump in Marion County.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for taking the proper steps to place three specific levies on next May’s primary ballot. Marion County residents will get to decide whether to continue levies that fund the Marion County Public Library System, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority.
Cheers to developer Shaun Petracca and all of the other entities assisting him and his company bring to life a massive $22 million riverfront development just off Merchant Street between the High-Level Bridge and the Third Street Bridge on the edge of Palatine Park. When complete, the development will include 52 condos, 20,000 square feet of business space and 7,000 square feet for a restaurant with a rooftop garden and outdoor seating.
Cheers to the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County and their continued goal of helping residents earn their GED and other life-changing skills for self-sufficiency. It’s not too late to sign up for their next tutor training class by calling 304-366-6055 or sending an email to lvamarion@hotmail.com.
Cheers to the volunteers with the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop who are already in full swing collecting toys and monetary donations to help kids this year. Remember, residents can also drop off their donations here at the Times West Virginian, 300 Quincy St., Fairmont. The goal this year is to raise $20,000 to ensure no child goes without a gift under their tree this year.
Cheers to groups such as West Virginia Working Families for coming to Fairmont last week to rally support for the Freedom to Vote Act, which would end so-called dark money in political campaigns and allow no-excuse absentee balloting.
